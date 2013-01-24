Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra

    AirFloss Ultra - Interdental nozzles

    HX8032/05
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
    • Healthier gums in 2 weeks**, guaranteed* Healthier gums in 2 weeks**, guaranteed* Healthier gums in 2 weeks**, guaranteed*
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra AirFloss Ultra - Interdental nozzles

      HX8032/05

      Healthier gums in 2 weeks**, guaranteed*

      For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Ultra nozzle is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $21.95

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra AirFloss Ultra - Interdental nozzles

      Healthier gums in 2 weeks**, guaranteed*

      For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Ultra nozzle is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. See all benefits

      Healthier gums in 2 weeks**, guaranteed*

      For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Ultra nozzle is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $21.95

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra AirFloss Ultra - Interdental nozzles

      Healthier gums in 2 weeks**, guaranteed*

      For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Ultra nozzle is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      AirFloss Ultra

      AirFloss Ultra

      AirFloss Ultra - Interdental nozzles

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Healthier gums in 2 weeks**, guaranteed*

        Designed for inconsistent flossers

        • 2 nozzles
        Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

        Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

        AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***

        Air and micro-droplet technology

        Air and micro-droplet technology

        Our clinically-proven results are possible from our unique technology that combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.

        An easy way to start a healthy habit

        An easy way to start a healthy habit

        Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit.

        Clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health**

        Clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health**

        Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra is clinically proven to improve gum health as much as floss.** Helps improve gum health in as little as two weeks.**

        Helps prevent cavities between teeth

        Helps prevent cavities between teeth

        By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between your teeth.

        High performance nozzle

        High performance nozzle

        The new AirFloss Pro/Ultra high performance nozzle amplifies the power of our air and micro-droplet technology to be more effective and efficient than ever.

        Triple burst customizable settings

        Triple burst customizable settings

        AirFloss Pro/Ultra's powerful spray can be customized to your liking, with single, double or triple bursts for each press of the activation button.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          AirFloss Ultra Nozzle
          2

        • Ease of use

          Nozzle attachment
          Easily snaps on and off

        • Cleaning performance

          For best results
          Change nozzle every 6 months

        • Design and finishing

          Nozzle color
          Grey

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • * when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth wash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under Support tab for further details.
            • * * From treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary.
            • or your money back

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order