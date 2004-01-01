Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unique X-shaped Quad Stream tip separates flow into 4 water jets, which cover more area between teeth and along the gum line. Get a faster, deeper clean without the hassle of string floss.
Gentle pulses of water keep you going and guide you from tooth to tooth in Deep Clean mode — so you get it right every time.
A standard single-stream tip boosts pressure for for spot cleaning and removing food debris when you need it.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.