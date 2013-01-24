Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Avance Collection

    Pasta and noodle maker

    HR2375/13
    Overall rating / 5
    • Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes
      -{discount-value}

      Avance Collection Pasta and noodle maker

      HR2375/13
      Overall rating / 5

      Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

      Making delicious fresh pasta has never been easier. You just add ingredients, it does the rest. With its simple assembly and hassle-free cleanup; it is the ideal tool for individuals looking to experiment and enjoy making pasta at home. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $359.00

      Avance Collection Pasta and noodle maker

      Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

      Making delicious fresh pasta has never been easier. You just add ingredients, it does the rest. With its simple assembly and hassle-free cleanup; it is the ideal tool for individuals looking to experiment and enjoy making pasta at home. See all benefits

      Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

      Making delicious fresh pasta has never been easier. You just add ingredients, it does the rest. With its simple assembly and hassle-free cleanup; it is the ideal tool for individuals looking to experiment and enjoy making pasta at home. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $359.00

      Avance Collection Pasta and noodle maker

      Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

      Making delicious fresh pasta has never been easier. You just add ingredients, it does the rest. With its simple assembly and hassle-free cleanup; it is the ideal tool for individuals looking to experiment and enjoy making pasta at home. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all pasta-maker

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Avance Collection

        Avance Collection

        Pasta and noodle maker

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

        Powerful extrusion technology for great results.

        • Pasta and noodle maker
        • Black
        Fully Automatic: Just add ingredients, it does the rest

        Fully Automatic: Just add ingredients, it does the rest

        After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.

        Customize healthy ingredients to your taste

        Customize healthy ingredients to your taste

        Customize healthy ingredients to your taste.

        Experiment Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests

        Experiment Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests

        Experiment Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests.

        Prepare healthy and colorful pasta kids will love

        Prepare healthy and colorful pasta kids will love

        Prepare healthy and colorful pasta kids will love.

        Try 4 different pasta types

        Try 4 different pasta types

        4 shaping discs are included to make Spaghetti, Penne, Fettuccine, Lasagna.

        Get inspired by the recipe book with 15 pasta dishes

        Get inspired by the recipe book with 15 pasta dishes

        The recipe book is created by culinary experts to inspire you with fresh homemade and delicious pasta and noodle recipes.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Cleaning tool
          • Measuring cup
          • Recipe booklet

        • General specifications

          Number of shaping mouths
          4
          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • LED display
          • On/off switch
          • Ready signal
          • Storage compartment

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1  m
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Power
          200  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          420 x 320 x 385  mm
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          315 x 343 x 215  mm
          Slot size (LxWxH)
          315  mm
          Weight incl. packaging
          10.2  kg
          Weight of product
          6.9  kg

        • Design

          Color
          • Silver
          • White
          Color of control panel
          Black

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Plastic
          Material of main body
          PP

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations