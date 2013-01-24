Home
    Prestige Pro

    Hair Dryer

    HPS920/00
    Overall rating / 5
    4 Awards
    Designed for fast professional drying and styling
      Prestige Pro Hair Dryer

      HPS920/00
      Overall rating / 5
      4 Awards

      Designed for fast professional drying and styling

      Philips Hair Dryer Prestige Pro features 2300W and a professional AC motor that reaches up to 170 km/h*, which is 50% faster**. The unique Style&Protect concentrator enables professional styling without overheating.

      Prestige Pro Hair Dryer

      Designed for fast professional drying and styling

      Philips Hair Dryer Prestige Pro features 2300W and a professional AC motor that reaches up to 170 km/h*, which is 50% faster**. The unique Style&Protect concentrator enables professional styling without overheating. See all benefits

      Designed for fast professional drying and styling

      Philips Hair Dryer Prestige Pro features 2300W and a professional AC motor that reaches up to 170 km/h*, which is 50% faster**. The unique Style&Protect concentrator enables professional styling without overheating. See all benefits

      Prestige Pro Hair Dryer

      Designed for fast professional drying and styling

      Philips Hair Dryer Prestige Pro features 2300W and a professional AC motor that reaches up to 170 km/h*, which is 50% faster**. The unique Style&Protect concentrator enables professional styling without overheating. See all benefits

        Designed for fast professional drying and styling

        • 2300W drying power
        • Powerful AC motor
        • High air speed up to 170 km/h*
        • Style & Protect nozzle
        Fast drying, powerful AC motor

        Fast drying, powerful AC motor

        The Pro Hair Dryer has a high performance AC motor with up to 170 km/h* air speed, which is 50% faster**. It is developed for professional, effective results.

        2300W of fast, high performance drying power

        2300W of fast, high performance drying power

        This 2300W professional hair dryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

        Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

        Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

        Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

        2 thin styling nozzles for perfect styling: 6mm & 8mm

        2 thin styling nozzles for perfect styling: 6mm & 8mm

        Perfect styling results with a concentrator for every need. The 6mm - for precise styling with maximum care and the 8mm nozzle for brushing and polishing of the hair.

        More care with Style & Protect concentrator

        More care with Style & Protect concentrator

        The uniquely designed Style & Protect concentrator with a special flap allows precise styling, while caring for your hair. The 6 mm nozzle forces the flap to open when the hair gets too hot, disolving excessive heat and improving styling power.

        Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

        Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure optimal control for precise and tailored styling.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function, the Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        3m long cord

        3m long cord

        The professional 3m long cord reinforces the ease of use anywhere you want.

        2-year warranty & 3 extra years upon online registration

        Extend your 2-year warranty with 3 extra years with online registration of your product within 3 months of purchase.

        Technical Specifications

        Technical specifications

          Wattage
          2300  W
          Motor
          AC
          Drying speed
          up to 170 km/h*
          Cord length
          3  m
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Dual Voltage
          No
          Color / Finishing
          Black & Gold

        Caring technologies

          Ionic Care
          Yes
          ThermoProtect setting
          Yes
          Style & Protect Concentrator
          Yes

        Features

          Heat/Speed settings
          6
          Cool shot
          Yes
          Storage hook
          Yes
          Removable air inlet filter
          Yes
          Foldable handle
          No

        Service

          2-year worldwide warranty
          Plus 3 years upon registration

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            * Tested with 6 mm nozzle at Speed 2 and Heat 2 settings
            ** vs. predecessor HP4997

