Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    7000 Series

    Airfryer Combi XXL Connected

    HD9875/90
    Overall rating / 5
    • Your go-to partner of Airfryer + NutriU Your go-to partner of Airfryer + NutriU Your go-to partner of Airfryer + NutriU
      -{discount-value}

      7000 Series Airfryer Combi XXL Connected

      HD9875/90
      Overall rating / 5

      Your go-to partner of Airfryer + NutriU

      From start to finish, we’ve removed complexity and guesswork, so a bad meal is simply out of the question! The NutriU app connects to the Airfryer Combi to give you the perfect balance of inspiration and guidance all while saving you time. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $649.00

      7000 Series Airfryer Combi XXL Connected

      Your go-to partner of Airfryer + NutriU

      From start to finish, we’ve removed complexity and guesswork, so a bad meal is simply out of the question! The NutriU app connects to the Airfryer Combi to give you the perfect balance of inspiration and guidance all while saving you time. See all benefits

      Your go-to partner of Airfryer + NutriU

      From start to finish, we’ve removed complexity and guesswork, so a bad meal is simply out of the question! The NutriU app connects to the Airfryer Combi to give you the perfect balance of inspiration and guidance all while saving you time. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $649.00

      7000 Series Airfryer Combi XXL Connected

      Your go-to partner of Airfryer + NutriU

      From start to finish, we’ve removed complexity and guesswork, so a bad meal is simply out of the question! The NutriU app connects to the Airfryer Combi to give you the perfect balance of inspiration and guidance all while saving you time. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Airfryer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        7000 Series

        7000 Series

        Airfryer Combi XXL Connected

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Your go-to partner of Airfryer + NutriU

        for guaranteed results and meals you’ll love

        • Rapid CombiAir
        • Food Thermometer
        • Auto-Cook programs
        • Connected with NutriU
        • 22-in-1 Cooking functions
        NutriU offers guidance to a wider variety of healthy meals

        NutriU offers guidance to a wider variety of healthy meals

        Guided cooking: Create delicious meals minus the fuss by connecting your Airfryer Combi to the NutriU app, featuring delicious, inspiring and healthy recipes curated from around the world. The recipes are easy to recreate with step-by-step guidance and the exact settings you need. You can even upload your own!

        Rapid CombiAir Technology cooks food just how you like it

        Rapid CombiAir Technology cooks food just how you like it

        Taste sensation: Imagine dishes always cooked just how you like and a host of new recipes to delve into, sample and savor. With Rapid CombiAir Technology, that’s a reality! Your Airfryer Combi with NutriU automatically adjusts cooking time, temperature and air speed. Choose low airflow to gently sous vide steak, slow cook stews and braise meats. The high, low and dynamic airflow cooking possibilities ensure your food is always deliciously tender on the inside and your preferred level of crispness to the outside.

        Auto-cook programs provide guidance for the best results

        Auto-cook programs provide guidance for the best results

        Be guided all the way: Philips' new Auto-cook programs take the stress out of cooking when you're in a rush, ensuring you're seamlessly guided all the way for the best results. Just select your ingredient and define the quantity and let the Airfryer Combi do the rest.

        QuickClean with full cleaning access, plus dishwasher safe

        QuickClean with full cleaning access, plus dishwasher safe

        Next-level QuickClean: It's not just the cooking itself we've made easier; we've even improved the clean up with a new design. The innovative design makes cleaning the Airfryer Combi interior easier than any other Airfryer on the market and all parts are dishwasher safe too.

        Hot air cooking for healthy dishes with no need for oil

        Hot air cooking for healthy dishes with no need for oil

        Reassuringly healthy: Your dishes are cooked just how you like them with up to 99%* less added fat. Youll be able to savor all of the delicious taste without the need for oil as the Airfryer Combi uses hot air to cook your favorite healthy dishes.

        XXL capacity, ideal for families and batch cooking

        XXL capacity, ideal for families and batch cooking

        More food in less time: batch cooking or making meals for 7+ people is now easier and more convenient than ever with the XXL capacity of 2kg/8.3L, our biggest Airfryer yet.

        Cook even more food with wide range of cooking function

        Cook even more food with wide range of cooking function

        Get inspired to go beyond frying: Cook with confidence – Fry, Grill, Roast, Bake, Braise, Sous-Vide, Slow-Cook, Toast, Dehydrate, Defrost and more! Find recipe ideas to match the different cooking methods on NutriU from chefs and other NutriU users.

        Intuitive display for easy use from very first interaction

        Intuitive display for easy use from very first interaction

        Sleek design and intuitive display: makes the Airfryer look great in your kitchen, while being easy to use from your very first interaction

        Save up to 70% energy by cooking 40% faster**

        Save up to 70% energy by cooking 40% faster**

        Good for you and the planet: Save up to 70% energy and cook up to 40% faster by using a Philips Airfryer vs. using your oven**.

        Learns what you like via NutriU connectivity

        Learns what you like via NutriU connectivity

        Learns what you like: The more you use your Airfryer Combi, the more NutriU will learn how to enhance your cooking experience and be able to recommend recipes tailored to your preferences.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1  m
          Power
          2200  W

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          403x315x307  mm
          Weight of product
          9,27  kg

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cool wall exterior
          • Dishwasher safe
          • On/off switch
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Power-on light
          • Quickclean
          • LED display
          • Time control
          • Rapid CombiAir technology
          • Keep warm
          • Wifi connectivity
          Cooking method
          • Frying
          • Roasting
          • Grilling
          • Baking
          • One-pot cooking
          • Stir-frying
          • Sautee
          • Cook from frozen
          • Reheating
          • Defrosting
          • Keep warm
          • Dehydrating
          • Toasting
          • Stewing
          • Fermenting
          • Confit
          • Slow Cooking
          • Braising
          • Sous vide
          • Combi Baking
          • Combi Roasting
          • Combi Grilling

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Black
          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          >90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Capacity

          Portions
          7

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Cooking of 1kg of fresh fries with 1 tablespoon of oil vs traditional deep frying with 2L.
            • *Energy cost of cooking one chicken (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880.
            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.