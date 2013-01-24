Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Fast and convenient ironing
A large detachable water tank for easy refill, strong steam boost and the SteamGlide Ceramic soleplate will help you reducing your ironing time significantly while carry lock and Smart CalcClean make ironing convenient. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast and convenient ironing
A large detachable water tank for easy refill, strong steam boost and the SteamGlide Ceramic soleplate will help you reducing your ironing time significantly while carry lock and Smart CalcClean make ironing convenient. See all benefits
Fast and convenient ironing
A large detachable water tank for easy refill, strong steam boost and the SteamGlide Ceramic soleplate will help you reducing your ironing time significantly while carry lock and Smart CalcClean make ironing convenient. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast and convenient ironing
A large detachable water tank for easy refill, strong steam boost and the SteamGlide Ceramic soleplate will help you reducing your ironing time significantly while carry lock and Smart CalcClean make ironing convenient. See all benefits
A large detachable water tank for easy refill, strong steam boost and the SteamGlide Ceramic soleplate will help you reducing your ironing time significantly while carry lock and Smart CalcClean make ironing convenient
Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer and reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.
Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when you run out of water in the watertank, you can refill it easily without waiting or turning your appliance off.
Smart Calc Clean is an integrated descaling and cleaning function to protect your appliance. To ensure an optimal steam performance, long lasting life and in order to prevent white flakes, your steam generator iron will remind you to perform the descaling process. For maximum convenience make sure to always use the Smart Calc Clean container provided with your appliance.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.
Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.
SteamGlide Ceramic combines good gliding and scratch resistance to help in smooth ironing
The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology used in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
The auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.
Easy to use
Fast crease removal
Green efficiency
Guarantee
Storage
Technology