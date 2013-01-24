Home
    FastCare

    Steam generator iron

    GC7710/20
      Fast and convenient ironing

      A large detachable water tank for easy refill, strong steam boost and the SteamGlide Ceramic soleplate will help you reducing your ironing time significantly while carry lock and Smart CalcClean make ironing convenient. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $499.95
      A large detachable water tank for easy refill, strong steam boost and the SteamGlide Ceramic soleplate will help you reducing your ironing time significantly while carry lock and Smart CalcClean make ironing convenient.

      A large detachable water tank for easy refill, strong steam boost and the SteamGlide Ceramic soleplate will help you reducing your ironing time significantly while carry lock and Smart CalcClean make ironing convenient. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $499.95
      A large detachable water tank for easy refill, strong steam boost and the SteamGlide Ceramic soleplate will help you reducing your ironing time significantly while carry lock and Smart CalcClean make ironing convenient. See all benefits

        Fast and convenient ironing

        With detachable water tank

        • Max 5.5 bar pump pressure
        • 250 g steam boost
        • Carry lock
        • 2.2 L detachable watertank
        A large detachable water tank for easy refill, strong steam boost and the SteamGlide Ceramic soleplate will help you reducing your ironing time significantly while carry lock and Smart CalcClean make ironing convenient

        Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer and reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

        Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when you run out of water in the watertank, you can refill it easily without waiting or turning your appliance off.

        Smart Calc Clean is an integrated descaling and cleaning function to protect your appliance. To ensure an optimal steam performance, long lasting life and in order to prevent white flakes, your steam generator iron will remind you to perform the descaling process. For maximum convenience make sure to always use the Smart Calc Clean container provided with your appliance.

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

        Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.

        SteamGlide Ceramic combines good gliding and scratch resistance to help in smooth ironing

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology used in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        The auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Power cord length
          1.6  m
          Ready to use
          Sound indicator
          Refill any time during use
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Ceramic
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          2200  ml

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          120  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Pressure
          5.5 bar
          Steam boost
          250  g
          Steam-on-demand
          Yes
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Green efficiency

          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Storage

          Carry lock
          For transportation and safety
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment

        • Technology

          ProVelocity steam engine
          Yes

