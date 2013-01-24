Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Faster and easier ironing
Iron your garments without adjusting temperature thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology. Much more compact and light weight design for easier and storage. 99% calc free, Pure Steam anti-scale cartridges increase life by 5 times See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Faster and easier ironing
Iron your garments without adjusting temperature thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology. Much more compact and light weight design for easier and storage. 99% calc free, Pure Steam anti-scale cartridges increase life by 5 times See all benefits
Faster and easier ironing
Iron your garments without adjusting temperature thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology. Much more compact and light weight design for easier and storage. 99% calc free, Pure Steam anti-scale cartridges increase life by 5 times See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Faster and easier ironing
Iron your garments without adjusting temperature thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology. Much more compact and light weight design for easier and storage. 99% calc free, Pure Steam anti-scale cartridges increase life by 5 times See all benefits
"Now you can iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with the 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor which controls precisely the soleplate temperature. You do not need to adjust temperature 2) Compact ProVelocity steam engine delivers more steam for ironing faster. It enables compact design of your steam genreator for easier storage"
By using the ECO mode, with reduced amount of steam, you can save energy without compromising on the ironing results. For faster ironing, switch to Turbo mode, which generates more steam.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.
Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when you run out of water in the watertank, you can refill it easily without waiting or turning your appliance off.
Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer, reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.
The Philips innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, no need to put your iron back to the base station, just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, neither the board. This makes your ironing easier with less wrist efforts.
The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.
Our best gliding and most scratch resistant, 5star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer
Thanks to the 1.5 L watertank capacity, you can iron up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.The large filling hole makes the refilling fast. You can either fill your steam generator iron under the tap or use a jug / large bottle.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
The compact design makes your appliance easy to storage. Space will never be an issue again! As it is very light, your appliance is easy to carry. Its light weight iron will make your ironing much more comfortable.
PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge filters 99% of scale from tap water. It ensures consistent steam flow and prevents calc residues on clothes.
Accessories
Calc management
Easy to use
Fast & powerful crease removal
Sustainability
Technical specifications
GC240/05
GC026/00