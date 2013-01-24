Home
    PerfectCare Pure

    Steam generator iron

    GC7635/30
    Faster and easier ironing
      PerfectCare Pure Steam generator iron

      GC7635/30
      Faster and easier ironing

      Iron your garments without adjusting temperature thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology. Much more compact and light weight design for easier and storage. 99% calc free, Pure Steam anti-scale cartridges increase life by 5 times

        PerfectCare Pure

        PerfectCare Pure

        Steam generator iron

        Faster and easier ironing

        with no temperature adjustment required

        • Max 5 bar pump pressure
        • 240 g steam boost
        • Carry lock
        • 1.5 L fixed watertank
        Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

        Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

        "Now you can iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with the 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor which controls precisely the soleplate temperature. You do not need to adjust temperature 2) Compact ProVelocity steam engine delivers more steam for ironing faster. It enables compact design of your steam genreator for easier storage"

        Saving energy with ECO mode

        Saving energy with ECO mode

        By using the ECO mode, with reduced amount of steam, you can save energy without compromising on the ironing results. For faster ironing, switch to Turbo mode, which generates more steam.

        Max 5 bar pump pressure

        Max 5 bar pump pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

        Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing

        Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing

        Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when you run out of water in the watertank, you can refill it easily without waiting or turning your appliance off.

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer, reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        The Philips innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, no need to put your iron back to the base station, just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, neither the board. This makes your ironing easier with less wrist efforts.

        Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

        Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

        The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

        Our best gliding soleplate

        Our best gliding soleplate

        Our best gliding and most scratch resistant, 5star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer

        1.5 L water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

        1.5 L water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

        Thanks to the 1.5 L watertank capacity, you can iron up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.The large filling hole makes the refilling fast. You can either fill your steam generator iron under the tap or use a jug / large bottle.

        Steam boost up to 240 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        The most compact and lightest steam generator

        The compact design makes your appliance easy to storage. Space will never be an issue again! As it is very light, your appliance is easy to carry. Its light weight iron will make your ironing much more comfortable.

        99% calc-free with PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge

        PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge filters 99% of scale from tap water. It ensures consistent steam flow and prevents calc residues on clothes.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Extra anti-calc cartridges
          Yes

        • Calc management

          Calc clean reminder
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          • Demineralized water
          • PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Heat up time
          2  min
          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Safe for all fabrics
          Even for delicates like silks
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Storage solution
          Carry lock
          Water tank capacity
          1500  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra large filling hole

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Continuous steam output
          120  g/min
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W
          Safe rest
          yes
          Soleplate
          T-ionicGlide
          Steam boost
          240  g
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Turbo steam
          Yes
          Pressure
          Max 5 bar

        • Sustainability

          Energy saving mode
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Packaging dimensions
          40 x 23 x 28  cm
          Product dimensions
          35.4 x 19.3 x 22.4  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          (with 1 cartridge) 3.19  kg

