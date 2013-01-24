Home
    PerfectCare Viva

    Steam generator iron

    GC7035/20
    Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
      PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron

      GC7035/20
      Iron faster with 2 x more steam *

      Philips steam generator iron delivers faster and easier ironing experience. Iron your garments no temperature adjustment needed thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology.

      Suggested retail price: $269.00
        Iron faster with 2 x more steam *

        no temperature setting required

        • Max 5 bar pump pressure
        • Up to 210 g steam boost
        • 1.7 L water tank capacity
        • Compact design
        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even rough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

        Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

        Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

        With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.

        Large water tank for longer continuous use

        Large water tank for longer continuous use

        The water tank has an extra-large 2 L capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 2 hours of continuous use, with no need to top-up the tank. It's also transparent, so you can get a 360°view of the tank to easily see how much water you have left to continue creating steam efficiently. When you do need to refill, your steam generator iron has a large filling hole that allows you to easily fill the water tank under the tap, or alternatively with a jug or bottle at any time during ironing

        Integrated easy clean system for long-lasting performance

        Integrated easy clean system for long-lasting performance

        Regular descaling protects your iron and maintains steam performance. The Smart Calc-Clean system is an integrated descaling and cleaning function to extend the lifespan of your steam generator iron. The iron will remind you with both light and sound that cleaning and descaling is needed. Simply place your iron onto the Smart Calc-Clean container and start the process. It takes approx. 2 minutes for the dirty water and scale to be collected, your steam generator will beep once it's done and ready to use again.

        Lightweight and compact size for easy storage

        Lightweight and compact size for easy storage

        Thanks to revolutionary ProVelocity technology, we've been able to make a steam generator more compact than ever before. The smaller size fits perfectly on your ironing board for convenience and carrying it around is made far easier. Plus your steam generator iron will take up much less storage space.

        Automatic switch off for safety and energy saving

        Automatic switch off for safety and energy saving

        The safety auto off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you safety peace of mind.

        Philips best gliding with increased scratch resistance

        Philips best gliding with increased scratch resistance

        The SteamGlide Plus soleplate is durable and non-stick is based on the ceramic finishing. It has an integrated titanium oxide layer for superior gliding performance.

        Save energy with ECO mode

        Save energy with ECO mode

        ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          For all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          No burns
          Yes
          No temperature settings needed
          Yes
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          ProVelocity steam engine
          Yes
          Smart Control Processor
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          up to 120  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Pressure
          Max 5 bar pump
          Ready to use
          2  min
          Steam boost
          up to 210  g
          Steam-on-demand
          Yes
          Variable steam levels
          Yes
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Easy to use

          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Even delicates like silk
          Soleplate gliding performance
          4  stars
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Plus
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom
          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Ready to use
          • Light indicator
          • Sound indicator
          Refill any time during use
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          4  stars
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Heat up time
          2  min
          Extra large filling hole
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Smart Calc Clean
          Descaling reminder
          • Light
          • Sound
          • Yes
          • no cartridges needed, no extra

        • Accessories included

          Calc clean container
          Yes

        • Storage

          Cord storage
          Velcro fix
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          42.7 x 23.8 x 33.5  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          37.5 x 24.2 x 19.5  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          2.8  kg

              * Compared to Philips steam iron EasySpeed

