    Azur

    Steam iron

    GC4551/29
      -{discount-value}

      Azur Steam iron

      GC4551/29
      Steam Performance, Guaranteed

      Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime. See all benefits

      Azur Steam iron

      Azur Steam iron

        Azur

        Azur

        Steam iron

        Steam Performance, Guaranteed

        With our improved Quick Calc Release system

        • 45g/min continuous steam
        • 200g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
        Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          For all ironable fabrics
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          45  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Ready to use
          2  min
          Steam boost
          200  g
          Voltage
          240  V
          Water spray
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Soleplate gliding performance
          3  stars
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide
          Integrated power plug
          Yes
          Power cord length
          2  m
          Select steam level from handle
          Yes
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          4  stars
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Indicator light
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Quick Calc Release

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          13.7x16.7x33.2  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          12.88x15.33x31.95  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          1.791  kg
          Weight of iron
          1.552  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          1.569  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Product packaging
          100% recycable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
