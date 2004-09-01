Home
    Mini Hi-Fi System

    FWM779/21
    • Remolte Control MP3 Music from Your PC Remolte Control MP3 Music from Your PC Remolte Control MP3 Music from Your PC
      Remolte Control MP3 Music from Your PC

      Want to remote control the MP3 music from your PC that's turned into a massive MP3 Jukebox? With USB PC Link, you can! Plus Gameport and wOOx Technology that will greatly enhance your game and music pleasures via the FWM779's dynamic amplif See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Remolte Control MP3 Music from Your PC

      Want to remote control the MP3 music from your PC that's turned into a massive MP3 Jukebox? With USB PC Link, you can! Plus Gameport and wOOx Technology that will greatly enhance your game and music pleasures via the FWM779's dynamic amplif See all benefits

        Remolte Control MP3 Music from Your PC

        • MP3
        Play 50 hours of MP3 music from CD

        Play 50 hours of MP3 music from CD

        Front firing wOOx Technology speakers

        Front firing wOOx Technology speakers

        USB PC link turns your PC into a massive MP3 music jukebox

        USB PC Link lets you playback your MP3 music through the powerful speakers of Philips sound systems instead of your PC speakers. By connecting a PC directly to your audio system with a USB cable, you can stream MP3 music directly to your sound system, transforming your PC into a 'massive MP3 music jukebox'. The control buttons on the sound system and remote control provide easy navigation and control of the MP3 music stored in the MusicMatch Playlist. You can also view song title information as well as elapsed play time on the sound system's display.

        Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

        Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          7500W PMOP
          Sound Enhancement
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          • wOOx technology
          • Incredible Surround
          • Digital Sound Control
          • Virtual Ambience Control
          • Game Sound
          • MIX-IT

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 3 way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 6.5" woofer
          • wOOx Bass Radiator
          • 2" tweeter
          • Piezo
          • Speaker grilles detachable

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Loader Type
          Disc Tray Changer
          Number of Discs
          5
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Repeat/one/disk/program
          • 99-Track Programmable
          PC Link playback mode
          • By-pack Musicmatch software
          • USB connection

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Tuner Enhancements
          • Auto Store
          • Easy Set (Plug & Play)
          Station presets
          40

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Line in, Gameport
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Other connections
          • Composite video (CVBS) out
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna
          PC Link
          USB 2.0

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          • Wake to favourite track
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          FTD
          Eco Power Standby
          1 watt
          Indications
          • DIM mode
          • track
          • album name
          • album number
          • artis name
          • file name
          • time
          • date
          • Cd functions

        • Accessories

          Remote control
          32-key with 2xAA Batteries
          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • FM/MW Antenna

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          265  mm
          Set Height
          322  mm
          Set Depth
          390  mm
          Main speaker width
          348  mm
          Main Speaker height
          322  mm
          Main speaker depth
          242  mm
          Packaging Width
          533  mm
          Packaging Height
          726  mm
          Packaging Depth
          399  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          21.7  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 1 W

        • Software

          Philips Sound Agent 2
          Yes
          USB PC Link driver
          Yes

        • System Requirements

          CD-ROM drive
          Yes
          USB
          Free USB port

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • FM/MW Antenna

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

