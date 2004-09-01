Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- FM/MW Antenna
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
USB PC Link for MP3 Streaming
Want to remote control the MP3 music from your PC that's turned into a massive MP3 Jukebox? With USB PC Link, you can! Plus Gameport and MAX Sound that will greatly enhance your game and music pleasures via the FWM589's dynamic ampl See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
USB PC Link for MP3 Streaming
Want to remote control the MP3 music from your PC that's turned into a massive MP3 Jukebox? With USB PC Link, you can! Plus Gameport and MAX Sound that will greatly enhance your game and music pleasures via the FWM589's dynamic ampl See all benefits
USB PC Link for MP3 Streaming
Want to remote control the MP3 music from your PC that's turned into a massive MP3 Jukebox? With USB PC Link, you can! Plus Gameport and MAX Sound that will greatly enhance your game and music pleasures via the FWM589's dynamic ampl See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
USB PC Link for MP3 Streaming
Want to remote control the MP3 music from your PC that's turned into a massive MP3 Jukebox? With USB PC Link, you can! Plus Gameport and MAX Sound that will greatly enhance your game and music pleasures via the FWM589's dynamic ampl See all benefits
Mini Hi-Fi System
Total:
MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.
USB PC Link lets you playback your MP3 music through the powerful speakers of Philips sound systems instead of your PC speakers. By connecting a PC directly to your audio system with a USB cable, you can stream MP3 music directly to your sound system, transforming your PC into a 'massive MP3 music jukebox'. The control buttons on the sound system and remote control provide easy navigation and control of the MP3 music stored in the MusicMatch Playlist. You can also view song title information as well as elapsed play time on the sound system's display.
Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Audio Playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Software
System Requirements
Dimensions
Power
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.