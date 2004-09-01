USB PC link turns your PC into a massive MP3 music jukebox

USB PC Link lets you playback your MP3 music through the powerful speakers of Philips sound systems instead of your PC speakers. By connecting a PC directly to your audio system with a USB cable, you can stream MP3 music directly to your sound system, transforming your PC into a 'massive MP3 music jukebox'. The control buttons on the sound system and remote control provide easy navigation and control of the MP3 music stored in the MusicMatch Playlist. You can also view song title information as well as elapsed play time on the sound system's display.