      MP3 Playback with MAX Sound

      Fulfill all your music needs with this MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System which features Philips' MAX Sound for instant powerful boost plus the freedom to savor 30 hours of your favorite MP3-CD music. Intuitive ease-of-use make this set a joy to use!

        MP3 Playback with MAX Sound

        • MP3
        30 hours of MP3-CD music playback

        30 hours of MP3-CD music playback

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback

        3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback

        With a three-disc changer for music playback, you can choose between three different CDs inside the device at any one time. This convenient feature allows you to savor a variety of music while saving you precious time from changing CDs frequently.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Virtual Environment Control allows simulated sound settings

        Virtual Environment Control (VEC) creates a virtual sound environment in which the listener can experience music as it would sound in various simulated sound settings. VEC sound settings digitally mimic the acoustical effects that are characteristic of special rooms and environments such as Hall, Cinema, and Concert. By recreating the sound ambience of different environments and settings, VEC dramatically enhances enjoyment of your favorite music.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • MAX Sound
          • Dynamic Bass Boost 3 steps
          • Virtual Ambience Control

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 3 way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 6.5" woofer
          • 2.5" ferro fluid tweeter
          • 1" polydome piezo
          • Speaker grilles detachable

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Loader Type
          3 CD Carousel
          Number of Discs
          3
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Repeat/one/disk/program
          • Shuffle Play
          • 99-Track Programmable
          Cassette Deck Technology
          Full Logical
          Cassette Playback Modes
          • Continuous Play
          • Fast Wind/Rewind
          • Full Auto Stop
          Number of decks
          2

        • Audio Recording

          Tape Recording Enhancement
          • Automatic Recording Level
          • CD Synchro Start Recording

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • MW
          Tuner Enhancements
          • Auto Store
          • Easy Set (Plug & Play)

        • Connectivity

          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Other connections
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          FTD
          Indications
          DIM mode

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • FM/MW Antenna

        • AC Power Cord
        • FM/MW Antenna

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.