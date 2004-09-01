Home
    Mini Hi-Fi System

    FW-D596/30
    • DVD and MP3-CD Playback
      Mini Hi-Fi System

      FW-D596/30
      DVD and MP3-CD Playback

      Mini Hi-Fi System

      DVD and MP3-CD Playback

      DVD and MP3-CD Playback

      Mini Hi-Fi System

      DVD and MP3-CD Playback

        DVD and MP3-CD Playback

        DTS Digital Surround for multi-channel surround sound

        DTS Digital Surround for multi-channel surround sound

        DTS delivers superior surround sound with your DVD movies.

        30 hours of MP3-CD music playback

        30 hours of MP3-CD music playback

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

        Dolby Pro Logic II for surround sound from stereo sources

        Dolby Pro Logic II is an advanced matrix decoder that derives five channels of surround sound, including two full-range surround channels, from any stereo source.

        Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

        Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

        Virtual Ambience Control provides simulated sound settings

        Virtual Ambience Control (VAC) creates a virtual sound environment which digitally mimics the acoustic characteristic of special rooms or environments such as concert halls, the cinema, arcades, discos, etc. By realistically recreating the sound ambience of these different settings, VAC will dramatically enhance your enjoyment of your favorite music.

        Virtual Environment Control allows simulated sound settings

        Virtual Environment Control (VEC) creates a virtual sound environment in which the listener can experience music as it would sound in various simulated sound settings. VEC sound settings digitally mimic the acoustical effects that are characteristic of special rooms and environments such as Hall, Cinema, and Concert. By recreating the sound ambience of different environments and settings, VEC dramatically enhances enjoyment of your favorite music.

        Technical Specifications

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • DVD+RW
          • Picture CD
          • Video CD
          Loader Type
          Motorised
          Number of Discs
          3
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • Slow Backward
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          • Angle

        • Sound

          Output Power
          3300W PMPO
          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control
          • MAX Sound
          • Virtual Ambience Control

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 3 way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 5.25" woofer
          • 2" tweeter
          • Piezo
          • Speaker grilles detachable

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • 99-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/disk/program
          Cassette Deck Technology
          Logic
          Number of decks
          2
          Cassette Playback Modes
          • Automatic Stop
          • Electronic Speed Control

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          Tape
          Tape Recording Enhancement
          • Automatic Recording Level
          • CD Synchro Start Recording

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Tuner Enhancements
          • Auto Store
          • Easy Set (Plug & Play)
          Station presets
          40

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Line in
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Microphone
          Microphone socket
          Other connections
          • Composite video (CVBS) out
          • DIN prepared for 5.1. upgrade
          • S-Video out
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna
          • Digital output (cinch)
          Video Output - Analog
          Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          FTD
          Eco Power Standby
          1 watt
          Karaoke
          • Echo control
          • Key control
          • MIC volume

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Component video cable (R/G/B)
          • FM/MW Antenna
          • Video Cable
          Remote control
          45-key with 2xAA batteries

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          265  mm
          Set Height
          310  mm
          Set Depth
          390  mm
          Main speaker width
          210  mm
          Main Speaker height
          315  mm
          Main speaker depth
          235  mm
          Surround Speaker Width
          130  mm
          Surround Speaker Height
          240  mm
          Surround Speaker Depth
          156  mm
          Subwoofer Width
          200  mm
          Subwoofer Height
          310  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          350  mm
          Packaging Width
          620  mm
          Packaging Height
          410  mm
          Packaging Depth
          474  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          13 kg  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • Component video cable (R/G/B)
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • Video Cable

