Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Mini Audio System

    FW-C577/30
    Overall rating / 5
    • Total Connectivity Total Connectivity Total Connectivity
      -{discount-value}

      Mini Audio System

      FW-C577/30
      Overall rating / 5

      Total Connectivity

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Mini Audio System

      Total Connectivity

      Total Connectivity

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Mini Audio System

      Total Connectivity

      Similar products

      See all Hi-Fi

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Mini Audio System

        Mini Audio System

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Total Connectivity

        with Gameport & USB PC Link

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

        Gameport enables a truly realistic gaming experience

        Gameport is an easy connection solution that links your game console directly to your audio system for enhanced gaming sound quality. Game Sound Mode offers 3 exciting sound settings - Speed mode gets the adrenaline going in high-speed driving and flying games while Punch mode adds power to the punch in hand-to-hand combat games. Finally Blast mode lets you experience the full explosive effects of battle games. A Game Mix function, MIX-IT, available on Mini Hi-Fi Systems, allows game sounds to be mixed with a favorite CD track, radio station or external audio player.

        USB PC link turns your PC into a massive MP3 music jukebox

        USB PC Link lets you playback your MP3 music through the powerful speakers of Philips sound systems instead of your PC speakers. By connecting a PC directly to your audio system with a USB cable, you can stream MP3 music directly to your sound system, transforming your PC into a 'massive MP3 music jukebox'. The control buttons on the sound system and remote control provide easy navigation and control of the MP3 music stored in the MusicMatch Playlist. You can also view song title information as well as elapsed play time on the sound system's display.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2x165W RMS
          Sound Enhancement
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          • MAX Sound
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Digital Sound Control
          • Virtual Ambience Control
          • MIX-IT
          • Game Sound

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 3 way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 6.5" woofer
          • 2" tweeter
          • 1" polydome piezo
          • Speaker grilles detachable

        • Audio Playback

          Loader Type
          Disc Tray Changer
          Number of Discs
          5
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • 40-Track Programmable
          PC Link playback mode
          • By-pack Musicmatch software
          • USB connection

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Tuner Enhancements
          • Auto Store
          • Easy Set (Plug & Play)
          Station presets
          40

        • Connectivity

          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Other connections
          • Composite video (CVBS) out
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna
          PC Link
          USB 2.0
          Aux in
          Line in, Gameport

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          FTD
          Indications
          DIM mode

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • FM/MW Antenna
          Remote control
          32-key with 2xAA Batteries
          USB cable
          3-meter
          CD-ROM
          installation disc

        • Software

          USB PC Link driver
          Yes

        • System Requirements

          CD-ROM drive
          Yes
          USB
          Free USB port
          PC OS
          Windows 98SE/ ME/ 2000/ XP

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          265 mm  mm
          Set Height
          322 mm  mm
          Set Depth
          390 mm  mm
          Main speaker width
          348 mm  mm
          Main Speaker height
          322 mm  mm
          Main speaker depth
          245 mm  mm
          Packaging Width
          532 mm  mm
          Packaging Height
          726 mm  mm
          Packaging Depth
          411 mm  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          21 kg  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • FM/MW Antenna

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.