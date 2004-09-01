Home
        Rich Sound Experience

        3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback

        3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback

        With a three-disc changer for music playback, you can choose between three different CDs inside the device at any one time. This convenient feature allows you to savor a variety of music while saving you precious time from changing CDs frequently.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

        2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2x20W RMS
          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control
          • Dynamic Bass Boost 3 steps

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 2 way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 5.25" woofer
          • Piezo tweeter

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Loader Type
          3 CD Carousel
          Number of Discs
          3
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          • 40-Track Programmable
          Cassette Deck Technology
          Logic
          Cassette Playback Modes
          • Autoreverse
          • Electronic Speed Control
          • Full Auto Stop
          • Tape Counter

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          Tape
          Tape Recording Enhancement
          • Automatic Recording Level
          • CD Synchro Start Recording
          • Timer for recording from tuner

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Tuner Enhancements
          • Auto Store
          • Easy Set (Plug & Play)
          Station presets
          40

        • Connectivity

          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Other connections
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna
          Aux in
          Line in

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          FTD

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • FM/MW Antenna
          Remote control
          19-key

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          265  mm
          Set Height
          310  mm
          Set Depth
          365  mm
          Main speaker width
          210  mm
          Main Speaker height
          310  mm
          Main speaker depth
          235  mm
          Packaging Width
          619  mm
          Packaging Height
          410  mm
          Packaging Depth
          474  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          11.6  kg

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • FM/MW Antenna

