2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DLP6606NB/97
Slim and beautiful
Have power wherever and whenever you need it - the battery pack gives you the extra power for several times full charge. Additional USB port allows you to charge 2 devices at the same time.
Universal
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.
This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.