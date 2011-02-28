Search terms

    Power station

    DLP2280/10
        Versatile charger & backup battery

        charge 2 devices at home & on the go

        • Max
        • for iPad, iPhone & iPod
        Fold and go plug for compact storage

        Fold and go plug for compact storage

        With this wall charger, you can easily fold up the prongs of the plug for compact storage and convenient travel.

        Hidden power-indicator light to confirm status at a glance

        Discreet and energy conscious, the hidden LED light appears with the push of a button to let you know the power status of your battery pack at a glance.

        Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

        Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

        Dual charging: Charge two devices at the same time

        Turn one outlet into a dual-charging station! This charger has two power outlets so you can connect two of your favorite devices using their USB cables.

        Power for games, movies, surfing, music & more

        Don't let the action stop! The batteries provide the power boost you need to keep on gaming, surfing, watching movies, listening to music and more.

        Works with USB-based devices

        The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.

        Up to 2 more hours of talk or video time

        Delivers up to 2 more hours of talk or video time

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPad
          • iPod
          • iPhone

        • Power

          Output
          2.1A
          Power input
          100-240V ~ 0.2A (max)

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          17.2  cm
          Width
          13  cm
          Depth
          8.4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.3  kg
          Nett weight
          0.2  kg
          Tare weight
          0.1  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 59473 2

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          36
          Length
          52.8  cm
          Width
          43  cm
          Height
          38.8  cm
          Gross weight
          15.3  kg
          Nett weight
          7.2  kg
          Tare weight
          8.1  kg
          GTIN
          2 87 12581 59473 6

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Length
          51.8  cm
          Width
          14  cm
          Height
          18.7  cm
          Gross weight
          2.2  kg
          Nett weight
          1.2  kg
          Tare weight
          1  kg
          GTIN
          2 87 12581 59473 6

