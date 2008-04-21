Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Protect your iPod in style
Wrap it up in a Jam Jacket -- the no-slip silicone case that adds a gripable layer of protection to your iPod. This high-quality, lint-resistant silicone case features a raised texture, corner bumpers and integrated Headphone Management. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Protect your iPod in style
Wrap it up in a Jam Jacket -- the no-slip silicone case that adds a gripable layer of protection to your iPod. This high-quality, lint-resistant silicone case features a raised texture, corner bumpers and integrated Headphone Management. See all benefits
Protect your iPod in style
Wrap it up in a Jam Jacket -- the no-slip silicone case that adds a gripable layer of protection to your iPod. This high-quality, lint-resistant silicone case features a raised texture, corner bumpers and integrated Headphone Management. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Protect your iPod in style
Wrap it up in a Jam Jacket -- the no-slip silicone case that adds a gripable layer of protection to your iPod. This high-quality, lint-resistant silicone case features a raised texture, corner bumpers and integrated Headphone Management. See all benefits
Jam Jacket
Total:
The integrated Headphone Management System on the back of the case lets you organize excess cord and store your Apple headphones.
This case is made out of soft silicone which adds a layer of grip to your player, while it also protects your device against normal wear and tear.
Packaging dimensions
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.