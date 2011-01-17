Search terms

      This silicone case features Philips EdgeDefense bumper design that improves grip and impact protection, while offering press-through access to device controls. The internal ShockStop pattern also helps to dissipate shock. See all benefits

        Protection plus no-slip

        for better impact & shock absorption

        • for iPod touch 4G

        Access to all controls and dock connector

        The openings on this case allow convenient access to all controls and dock connector, so you can use your device while it's protected inside the case.

        Surface Shield screen protector included

        The included Surface Shield adds an invisible layer of protection to your device's display screen using static adhesion, so it's easy to apply and remove without leaving any sticky residue.

        Shock-absorbing case also adds grip

        This case is made out of thermoplastic polyurethane which is a high-performance elastomer to add both grip and shock-absoprtion in one unique case.

        Silicone adds grip and protection

        This case is made out of soft silicone which adds a layer of grip to your player, while it also protects your device against normal wear and tear.

        Covered buttons for push-through protection

        The case material covers the volume buttons, giving you push-through control while your device stays protected.

        Absorbs impace & shock to protect vulnerable edges

        EdgeDefense protects device edges - where most drop damage occurs. Made of a Flexible, reinforced material with a tapered bullet shape, EdgeDefense deflects impact and absorbs shock at the strongest point of its design.

        Honeycomb construction deflects vibration & dissipates shock

        ShockStop protects devices with a walled tri-form construction that dissipates shock. Unlike a solid surface that can conduct vibration, the segmented ShockShock surface pattern interrupts & stops reverberation.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPod touch

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          Clear and black
          Materials
          Silicone in 2 durometers

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          17.8  cm
          Width
          12.7  cm
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.066  kg
          Nett weight
          0.017  kg
          Tare weight
          0.049  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 59246 2

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          36
          Length
          46  cm
          Width
          23  cm
          Height
          37.5  cm
          Gross weight
          4.0516  kg
          Nett weight
          0.612  kg
          Tare weight
          3.4396  kg
          GTIN
          2 87 12581 59246 6

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Length
          17.5  cm
          Width
          14  cm
          Height
          20.3  cm
          Gross weight
          0.5494  kg
          Nett weight
          0.102  kg
          Tare weight
          0.4474  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 59246 9

