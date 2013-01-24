Home
    LCD monitor

    BDL5545E/00
    Entice your target audience
      LCD monitor

      BDL5545E/00
      Entice your target audience

      Deliver your marketing messages in style with this cost-effective 140 cm (55") LCD display. With a wide array of features this full HD display is sure to leave your audience spellbound.

      LCD monitor

      Entice your target audience

      Deliver your marketing messages in style with this cost-effective 140 cm (55") LCD display. With a wide array of features this full HD display is sure to leave your audience spellbound. See all benefits

      Entice your target audience

      Deliver your marketing messages in style with this cost-effective 140 cm (55") LCD display. With a wide array of features this full HD display is sure to leave your audience spellbound. See all benefits

      LCD monitor

      Entice your target audience

      Deliver your marketing messages in style with this cost-effective 140 cm (55") LCD display. With a wide array of features this full HD display is sure to leave your audience spellbound. See all benefits

        Entice your target audience

        with stunning picture clarity in full HD

        • 140 cm (55")
        • Full HD
        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Open Pluggable Specification Slot

        Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child’s play. Simply plug your media player in to the display - and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

        Display Port for faster graphics support

        Enjoy crystal clear images with the high-bandwidth graphics support of the Display Port. As well as transmitting full high-definition video the Display Port will also transmit audio, thus eliminating the need for extra cables.

        Slim bezel design for a stylish look

        A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to nicely blend in just about any environment. Furthermore this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.

        Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

        This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

        Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

        Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

        Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

        The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

        Advanced anti image sticking function

        Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

        Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

        The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

        Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

        Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

        Many Functions. One Wire

        Take full control of your display by running all operational commands as well as your video signal through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute childsplay.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          500  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          5000:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Display colors
          1.07 Billion
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          55  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          139.7  cm
          Pixel pitch
          0.63 x 0.63mm
          Display screen type
          LCD Full HD W-UXGA Act. matrix
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Connectivity

          PC
          • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
          • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
          • DVI-D x1
          • RS232 D-Sub9
          • RS232 D-sub9 output
          • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
          AV input
          • Component (BNC) x1
          • Audio (L/R) x2
          AV output
          Audio (L/R) x2
          Other connections
          • OPS
          • AC-out
          • HDMI
          • Display Port

        • Convenience

          Picture in picture
          • PBP
          • PIP
          • POP
          Signal Loop Through
          • RS232
          • VGA
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Ease of installation
          • AC Out
          • Carrying Handles
          • Smart Insert
          Energy saving functions
          • Ambient light sensor
          • Smart Power
          Packaging
          Reusable box
          Network controllable
          RS232
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 5 x 5

        • Dimensions

          Bezel thickness
          42.2 mm / 1.6"
          Set Width
          1299  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          51.1  inch
          Set Height
          769.8  mm
          Set Depth
          129.9  mm
          Set Height (inch)
          30.3  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          5.1  inch
          Product weight
          42.7  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          88  lb
          VESA Mount
          400 x 200 / 400 x 400 mm

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 - 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          5 - 90  %
          MTBF
          60,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Consumption (On mode)
          215W (Typ)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 7W (RMS)

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide
          Optional accessories
          • Fixed wall mount
          • Flexible wall mount
          • Ceiling mount
          Stand
          BM05211

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • RoHS

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 60488 2
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
        • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
        • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount

