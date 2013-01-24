Home
    Signage Display

    BDL4771V/00
    • Deliver your messages in style Deliver your messages in style Deliver your messages in style
      Signage Display

      BDL4771V/00
      Deliver your messages in style

      Enjoy the unique combination of stunning picture quality and high performance which delivers your marketing messages to your audience to get you noticed.

      Signage Display

      Deliver your messages in style

      Enjoy the unique combination of stunning picture quality and high performance which delivers your marketing messages to your audience to get you noticed. See all benefits

      Signage Display

      Deliver your messages in style

      Enjoy the unique combination of stunning picture quality and high performance which delivers your marketing messages to your audience to get you noticed. See all benefits

        Deliver your messages in style

        with this high performance display

        • 119 cm (47")
        • Full HD
        DVI Daisy Chain

        DVI Daisy Chain

        Create a digital video wall of up to 150 displays in a 15 x 10 configuration with a DVI daisy chain. Simply connect the DVI Out port to a DVI in of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Many Functions. One Wire

        Take full control of your display by running all operational commands as well as your video signal through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute childsplay.

        Network Controllability: RJ45

        Simple management of your display is available thanks to the introduction of a LAN (RJ45) port. You can configure each display or find out the status of each device quickly and conveniently via an RJ45 connection.

        Display Port for faster graphics support

        Enjoy crystal clear images with the high-bandwidth graphics support of the Display Port. As well as transmitting full high-definition video the Display Port will also transmit audio, thus eliminating the need for extra cables.

        Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

        This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

        Slim bezel design for a stylish look

        A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to nicely blend in just about any environment. Furthermore this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.

        Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

        Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

        VGA Loopthrough

        Connect multiple displays to create a video wall of up to 150 displays via a VGA daisy chain thus enhancing your visual experience. With no additional hardware required, they are as simple to installl as they are captivating to your audience.

        Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

        The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          119.4  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          47  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          700  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Response time (typical)
          9  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.54 x 0.54 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 billion colors
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide
          Optional accessories
          Table top stand

        • Connectivity

          PC
          • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
          • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
          • RJ45
          • RS232 D-Sub9
          • RS232 D-sub9 output
          AV input
          • DVI-D x1
          • Component (BNC) x1
          Other connections
          • Display Port
          • DVI Out
          • USB
          • HDMI
          • AC-out
          AV output
          Audio (L/R) x1

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Portrait
          • Landscape
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 5 x 5
          Picture in picture
          • PBP
          • PIP
          • POP
          Signal Loop Through
          • DVI
          • VGA
          • RS232
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Energy saving functions
          • Ambient light sensor
          • Smart Power
          Packaging
          Reusable box
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45

        • Dimensions

          Bezel thickness
          20mm
          Set Width
          1080  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          41.6  inch
          Set Height
          625.2  mm
          Set Height (inch)
          23.0  inch
          Set Depth
          127  mm
          Product weight
          29  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          63.9  lb
          VESA Mount
          200 x 400 mm
          Set Depth (inch)
          5.1  inch

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • RoHS
          Warranty
          Global 3 year warranty

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 - 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          5 - 90  %
          MTBF
          60,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Consumption (On mode)
          Typ. 155W
          Standby power consumption
          <1W

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 12W (RMS)

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 65062 9
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        • Optional accessories: Table top stand

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

