    Video Wall Display

    BDL4676XL/00
    Create the most stunning video walls
      Video Wall Display

      BDL4676XL/00
      Create the most stunning video walls

      Create the most mesmerising video walls with our range of video wall models. With practically zero bezel and stunning full HD picture quality, you're sure to create the most memorable visual experience.

        Video Wall Display

        Total:

        Create the most stunning video walls

        with this LED zero bezel display

        • 46"
        • Direct LED Backlight
        • Full HD
        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

        DVI Daisy Chain

        DVI Daisy Chain

        Create a digital video wall of up to 150 displays in a 15 x 10 configuration with a DVI daisy chain. Simply connect the DVI Out port to a DVI in of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.

        Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

        White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

        Bezel-less design for stunning video walls

        Create the most stunning video walls with zero bezel displays. Configurable in a formation of up to 15 x 10 displays, and with some of the narrowest mullions in the industry, you will hardly notice the gap between the pictures, giving you the most incredible and memorable visual experience.

        Advanced Color Calibration

        Ensure a uniform color across all displays installed in your network thanks to our advanced color calibration tool. This tool will automatically adjust all displays in your signage application to ensure the ultimate in color consistency to give your audience the most memorable visual experience.

        Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

        Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

        Smart Control Software Suite

        Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

        IR Passthrough

        Control all displays in your signage network through one single remote control, via the primary display. Simple and convenient, this means you don't have to worry about other displays changing configuration settings when using your remote control unit.

        Portrait mode operability

        This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

        Display Port for faster graphics support

        Enjoy crystal clear images with the high-bandwidth graphics support of the Display Port. As well as transmitting full high-definition video the Display Port will also transmit audio, thus eliminating the need for extra cables.

        Network Controllability: RJ45

        Simple management of your display is available thanks to the introduction of a LAN (RJ45) port. You can configure each display or find out the status of each device quickly and conveniently via an RJ45 connection.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          117  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          46  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080p @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          450  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          3500:1
          Response time (typical)
          6.5  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.53 x 0.53 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 billion
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan

        • Connectivity

          PC
          • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
          • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
          • DVI-D x1
          • RS232 D-Sub9
          • RS232 D-sub9 output
          • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
          • RJ45
          AV input
          • HDMI x1
          • Component (BNC) x1
          • IR in
          • Audio (L/R) x1
          Other connections
          • Display Port
          • DVI Out
          • USB
          • External loudspeaker connector
          • AC-out
          • IR out
          AV output
          Audio (L/R) x1

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1023.68  mm
          Set Height
          578.27  mm
          Set Depth
          111.81  mm
          Bezel width (L/T, R/B)
          3.2 mm, 1.8 mm
          Bezel width (A to A)
          5 mm
          Product weight
          24  kg
          Smart Insert mount
          100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400mm
          MTBF
          60,000 hrs

        • Power

          Consumption (Typical)
          72  W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Power supply
          90-264 VAC, 50/60 Hz

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 - 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          10 - 90  %

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Portrait
          • Landscape
          Signal Loop Through
          • DVI
          • RS232
          • VGA
          • IR Loopthrough
          Tiled Matrix
          up to 15 x 10
          Picture in picture
          PIP
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Packaging
          Reusable box
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • HDMI (One Wire)
          • RJ45
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Ease of installation
          • Smart Insert
          • AC Out
          • Carrying Handles
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Safety control functions
          • Heat Control
          • Temperature Sensor
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel shift, Low bright
          OSD Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Spanish
          • Dutch
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Russian

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 12W

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Italian
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • C-Tick
          • RoHS
          • GOST
          • CB
          • BSMI
          • EPEAT
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

