    E-Line Display

    BDL4650EL/00
    Deliver your marketing messages in style
      E-Line Display

      BDL4650EL/00
      Deliver your marketing messages in style

      Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy or stunning. This 46" display offers gorgeous full HD picture quality with lower power consumption thanks to the edge LED backlight.

      E-Line Display

      Deliver your marketing messages in style

      Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy or stunning. This 46" display offers gorgeous full HD picture quality with lower power consumption thanks to the edge LED backlight. See all benefits

      Deliver your marketing messages in style

      Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy or stunning. This 46" display offers gorgeous full HD picture quality with lower power consumption thanks to the edge LED backlight. See all benefits

      E-Line Display

      Deliver your marketing messages in style

      Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy or stunning. This 46" display offers gorgeous full HD picture quality with lower power consumption thanks to the edge LED backlight. See all benefits

        Deliver your marketing messages in style

        with this sleek LED display

        • 46"
        • Edge LED Backlight
        • Full HD
        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides 24/7 protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

        Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

        This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

        Edge LED Backlight

        Experience an even dispersion of light with cutting edge LED technology. White LED's (light emitting diodes) are positioned around the rim of the panel to give a more even spread of light. This results in even lower power consumption, less heat to dissipate, and a true, uniform color range.

        Smart Control Software Suite

        Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

        Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

        Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

        Portrait mode operability

        This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

        Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

        The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

        IR Passthrough

        Control all displays in your signage network through one single remote control, via the primary display. Simple and convenient, this means you don't have to worry about other displays changing configuration settings when using your remote control unit.

        Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

        Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

        Display Port for faster graphics support

        Enjoy crystal clear images with the high-bandwidth graphics support of the Display Port. As well as transmitting full high-definition video the Display Port will also transmit audio, thus eliminating the need for extra cables.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          46  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          117  cm
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          500  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          4000:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          6.5  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.17675 x 0.53025 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 billion
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement

        • Connectivity

          PC
          • RJ45
          • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
          • VGA-out (via DVI-I)
          • RS232 D-Sub9
          • RS232 D-sub9 output
          • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
          AV input
          • DVI-D x1
          • Component (BNC) x1
          • Composite (BNC) x1
          Other connections
          • Display Port
          • DVI Out
          • HDMI
          • AC-out
          • IR out
          • External loudspeaker connector
          AV output
          Audio (L/R) x1

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1052.7  mm
          Set Height
          607.3  mm
          Set Depth
          69  mm
          Bezel width
          15.8 mm
          Product weight
          22  kg
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400 mm, 400 x 200 mm, 200 x 200 mm
          Smart Insert mount
          100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm

        • Convenience

          Signal Loop Through
          • DVI
          • VGA
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • RS232
          • HDMI (One Wire)
          Placement
          • Landscape
          • Portrait
          Picture in picture
          • PBP
          • PIP
          • POP
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Ease of installation
          • Smart Insert
          • AC Out
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles
          Packaging
          Reusable box
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 5 x 5

        • Power

          Consumption (On mode)
          66.89 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10 W RMS

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          MTBF
          60,000  hour(s)

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide
          Stand
          BM05462 (Optional)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Italian
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • C-Tick
          • RoHS
          • GOST
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

