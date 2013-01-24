Home
      LCD monitor

BDL4645E/00

      Enjoy crisp, clear picture quality

      Captivate your audience and deliver marketing messages and other information in stunning clarity with this highly functional public information display. An array of video input options as well as an OPS slot make this a fantastic choice. See all benefits

      LCD monitor

      Enjoy crisp, clear picture quality

      Captivate your audience and deliver marketing messages and other information in stunning clarity with this highly functional public information display. An array of video input options as well as an OPS slot make this a fantastic choice. See all benefits

        Enjoy crisp, clear picture quality

        with this stylish full HD Display

        • 117 cm (46")
        • multimedia
        • Full HD
        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

        HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

        HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

        HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analog signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backward compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.

        Open Pluggable Specification Slot

        Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child’s play. Simply plug your media player in to the display - and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

        Network Controllability: RJ45

        Simple management of your display is available thanks to the introduction of a LAN (RJ45) port. You can configure each display or find out the status of each device quickly and conveniently via an RJ45 connection.

        Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

        This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

        Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

        The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of a vidiwall of 25 displays by dividing up to 5 displays each horizontally and vertically.

        Advanced anti image sticking function

        Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

        Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

        Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          117  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          46  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          400  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          4000:1
          Response time (typical)
          6.5  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.53 x 0.53
          Display colors
          16.7 Million colors
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Connectivity

          PC
          • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
          • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
          • DVI-D x1
          • RS232 D-Sub9
          • RS232 D-sub9 output
          • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
          • RJ45
          AV input
          • HDMI x1
          • Component (BNC) x1
          • Composite (BNC) x1
          • S-video x1
          • Audio (L/R) x2
          AV output
          • Composite (BNC) x1
          • Audio (L/R) x1
          Other connections
          OPS

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Portrait
          • Landscape
          Tiled Matrix
          5 x 5
          Picture in picture
          • PBP
          • PIP
          • POP
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel shift, Low bright
          Signal Loop Through
          • RS232
          • VGA
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Ease of installation
          Carrying Handles
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          Packaging
          Reusable box

        • Dimensions

          Bezel thickness
          35.3mm/1.39"
          VESA Mount
          200x200mm, 400x200 mm
          Product weight
          26  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          57.3  lb
          Set Width
          1091  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          43.0  inch
          Set Height
          646  mm
          Set Height (inch)
          25.4  inch
          Set Depth
          120  mm
          Set Depth (inch)
          4.7  inch

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 - 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          5 - 90  %
          MTBF
          50.000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Mains power
          90-264 VAC, 50/60 Hz
          Consumption (On mode)
          Typ. 112W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide
          Optional accessories
          • Fixed wall mount
          • Flexible wall mount
          • Ceiling mount
          Stand
          BM04642

        • Miscellaneous

          Bezel
          metallic anthracite
          Warranty
          Europe/North America: 3 years
          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • C-Tick
          • RoHS

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
        • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
        • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

