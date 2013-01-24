Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- AC Power Cord
- VGA cable
- User manual on CD-ROM
- Quick start guide
- Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
- Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
- Optional accessories: Ceiling mount
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Impress and capture your audience
Deliver your message in the most demanding applications with this stylish 107 cm (42") LCD display. Whether used in a network environment, a tiled matrix set up or as a single public display, your audience will be astonished. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Impress and capture your audience
Deliver your message in the most demanding applications with this stylish 107 cm (42") LCD display. Whether used in a network environment, a tiled matrix set up or as a single public display, your audience will be astonished. See all benefits
Impress and capture your audience
Deliver your message in the most demanding applications with this stylish 107 cm (42") LCD display. Whether used in a network environment, a tiled matrix set up or as a single public display, your audience will be astonished. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Impress and capture your audience
Deliver your message in the most demanding applications with this stylish 107 cm (42") LCD display. Whether used in a network environment, a tiled matrix set up or as a single public display, your audience will be astonished. See all benefits
LCD monitor
Total:
Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.
This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.
A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to nicely blend in just about any environment. Furthermore this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.
The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of a vidiwall of 25 displays by dividing up to 5 displays each horizontally and vertically.
Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.
This public dispay contains a temperature sensor to monitor the internal health condition. In case the internal temperature surpasses the preset threshold, automatically two internal fans will be activated to cool down the display to normal conditions.
Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.
Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.
Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 700 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight yet still brighter than average, optimizing the viewing experience.
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Connectivity
Convenience
Dimensions
Operating conditions
Power
Sound
Accessories
Miscellaneous