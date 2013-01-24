  • Free delivery nation wide

    LCD monitor

    BDL4251V/00
      Impress and capture your audience

      Deliver your message in the most demanding applications with this stylish 107 cm (42") LCD display. Whether used in a network environment, a tiled matrix set up or as a single public display, your audience will be astonished.

        Impress and capture your audience

        with a slim bezel 107 cm (42") LCD

        • 107cm (42")
        • multimedia
        • Full HD
        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

        Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

        This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

        Slim bezel design for a stylish look

        A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to nicely blend in just about any environment. Furthermore this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.

        Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

        The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of a vidiwall of 25 displays by dividing up to 5 displays each horizontally and vertically.

        Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

        Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

        The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

        Temperature sensor measures the health condition

        This public dispay contains a temperature sensor to monitor the internal health condition. In case the internal temperature surpasses the preset threshold, automatically two internal fans will be activated to cool down the display to normal conditions.

        Advanced anti image sticking function

        Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

        Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

        Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

        High brightness for clearer images

        Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 700 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight yet still brighter than average, optimizing the viewing experience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          107  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          42  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          700  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1100:1
          Response time (typical)
          9  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.485 x 0.485
          Display colors
          1.06 Billion colors
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Connectivity

          PC
          • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
          • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
          • DVI-D x1
          • RS232 D-Sub9
          • RS232 D-sub9 output
          • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
          AV input
          • HDMI x1
          • Composite (RCA) x1
          • Composite (BNC) x1
          • S-video x1
          • Audio (L/R) x2
          • Component (YPbPr) x1
          AV output
          • Composite (BNC) x1
          • Audio (L/R) x1
          Other connections
          • AC-out
          • External loudspeaker connector

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Portrait
          • Landscape
          Tiled Matrix
          5 x 5
          Picture in picture
          • PBP
          • PIP
          • POP
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel shift, Low bright
          Signal Loop Through
          • RS232
          • VGA
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Ease of installation
          • AC Out
          • Carrying Handles
          • Smart Insert
          Energy saving functions
          • Ambient light sensor
          • Smart Power
          Safety control functions
          • Heat Control
          • Temperature Sensor
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Packaging
          Reusable box
          Network controllable
          RS232

        • Dimensions

          Bezel thickness
          1.6 cm / 0.63 inch
          Smart Insert mount
          160 x 300 x 55 mm
          Smart insert in inch (WxHxD)
          6.30 x 11.81 x 2.17 inch
          Set Width
          968  mm
          Set Height
          559  mm
          Set Depth
          123  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          38.1  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          22  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          4.8  inch
          Set height (with stand)
          606  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          405  mm
          Set height (with stand) (inch)
          23.9  inch
          Set depth (with stand) (inch)
          15.9  inch
          Product weight
          22  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          48.5
          VESA Mount
          200x200mm, 400x200mm (Set), 100x100mm (Smart insert)

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 - 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          5 - 90  %
          MTBF
          50.000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Mains power
          90-264 VAC, 50/60 Hz
          Consumption (On mode)
          Typ. 133W
          Standby power consumption
          < 1W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 5 W (8 ohm)

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide
          Optional accessories
          • Fixed wall mount
          • Flexible wall mount
          • Ceiling mount
          Stand
          BM05211

        • Miscellaneous

          Bezel
          metallic anthracite
          Warranty
          Europe/North America: 3 years
          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • CCC
          • RoHS
          • UL/cUL

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
        • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
        • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount

