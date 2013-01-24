Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- AC Power Cord
- VGA cable
- User manual on CD-ROM
- Quick start guide
- RS232 cable
Deliver your marketing messages in style
Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy or stunning. This 42" display offers gorgeous full HD picture quality with lower power consumption thanks to the direct LED backlight. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
D-Line Display
Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in portrait mode. IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, especially suitable for professional video wall and menuboard applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.
Simply share & stream content from your mobile device or media player to your display with all DLNA compliant media devices. Connect each display with an ethernet cable and manage your content real time within your local network. Simply connect your display and start sharing.
Enjoy your own media playback via the USB port. Simply plug in a USB drive, and create your own signage content to convey the marketing messages you want, when you want them. With a wide range of media formats supported, this powerful media player offers an excellent picture and true flexibility.
You can freely schedule the right content at the right time to satisfy your customer information needs. Mix and manage your content over multiple video input signals as USB, VGA, DVI and HDMI. Simply create one or more play lists with the scheduling function to be in control of your content 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Take full control of your display by running all operational commands as well as your video signal through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute childsplay.
