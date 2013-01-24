Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    LCD monitor

    BDL3245E/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • Draw in your audience in style Draw in your audience in style Draw in your audience in style
      -{discount-value}

      LCD monitor

      BDL3245E/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Draw in your audience in style

      Deliver vital information or marketing messages to your audience in startling clarity with this 32" display. With a host of connection options, it is ideal for projects where economy is key. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      LCD monitor

      Draw in your audience in style

      Deliver vital information or marketing messages to your audience in startling clarity with this 32" display. With a host of connection options, it is ideal for projects where economy is key. See all benefits

      Draw in your audience in style

      Deliver vital information or marketing messages to your audience in startling clarity with this 32" display. With a host of connection options, it is ideal for projects where economy is key. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      LCD monitor

      Draw in your audience in style

      Deliver vital information or marketing messages to your audience in startling clarity with this 32" display. With a host of connection options, it is ideal for projects where economy is key. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        LCD monitor

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Draw in your audience in style

        with this multi-functional Display

        • 81 cm (32")
        • Digital Signage
        • Full HD

        Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

        This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

        Network Controllability: RJ45

        Simple management of your display is available thanks to the introduction of a LAN (RJ45) port. You can configure each display or find out the status of each device quickly and conveniently via an RJ45 connection.

        HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

        HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analog signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backward compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        VESA mounting pattern for easy wall mounting of display

        A unified industry standard for wall mounting IT equipment set by the Video Electronics Standards Association.

        Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

        Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

        Advanced anti image sticking function

        Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

        Portrait mode operability

        This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

        Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

        Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          80.1  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          31.55  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          500  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1450:1
          Response time (typical)
          5  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.364 x 0.364
          Display colors
          1.06 Billion Colors
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Connectivity

          PC
          • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
          • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
          • DVI-D x1
          • RS232 D-Sub9
          • RS232 D-sub9 output
          • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
          • RJ45
          AV input
          • HDMI x1
          • Component (BNC) x1
          • S-video x1
          • Audio (L/R) x2
          • Composite (BNC) x1
          AV output
          • Composite (BNC) x1
          • Audio (L/R) x1

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Portrait
          • Landscape
          Tiled Matrix
          5 x 5
          Picture in picture
          • PBP
          • PIP
          • POP
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel shift, Low bright
          Signal Loop Through
          • RS232
          • VGA
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Remote control signal:
          Lockable
          Ease of installation
          Carrying Handles
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          Packaging
          Reusable box

        • Dimensions

          Bezel thickness
          36mm/1.4"
          VESA Mount
          200 x 200mm, 400 x 200mm
          Product weight
          12.8  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          28.2 lb
          Set Width
          774  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          30.5  inch
          Set Height
          468  mm
          Set Height (inch)
          18.4  inch
          Set Depth
          116  mm
          Set Depth (inch)
          4.6  inch

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 - 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          5 - 90  %
          MTBF
          50.000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Consumption (On mode)
          Typ. 88W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide
          Stand
          BM03211 (optional)

        • Miscellaneous

          Warranty
          Europe/North America: 3 years
          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • RoHS
          • C-Tick

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations