Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Q-Line Display

    BDL3220QL/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • Intensify your signage experience Intensify your signage experience Intensify your signage experience
      -{discount-value}

      Q-Line Display

      BDL3220QL/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Intensify your signage experience

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Q-Line Display

      Intensify your signage experience

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

      Intensify your signage experience

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Q-Line Display

      Intensify your signage experience

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all led

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Q-Line Display

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Intensify your signage experience

        with priceless smart performance

        • 32"
        • Edge LED Backlight
        • Full HD
        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        3 year warranty

        3 year warranty

        Enjoy peace of mind with our comprehensive 3 year warranty. With service centres around the globe, and our quick turnaround, you can be sure that in the most unlikely event of a display malfunctioning, we will find and fix the problem to your full satisfaction within the shortest period of time.

        Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

        White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

        AMVA for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

        Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for graphical demanding applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

        Smart Control Software Suite

        Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

        Connect your display and start sharing with DLNA

        Simply share & stream content from your mobile device or media player to your display with all DLNA compliant media devices. Connect each display with an ethernet cable and manage your content real time within your local network. Simply connect your display and start sharing.

        USB Media Playback

        Enjoy your own media playback via the USB port. Simply plug in a USB drive, and create your own signage content to convey the marketing messages you want, when you want them. With a wide range of media formats supported, this powerful media player offers an excellent picture and true flexibility.

        Schedule what you want, when you want

        You can freely schedule the right content at the right time to satisfy your customer information needs. Mix and manage your content over multiple video input signals as USB, VGA, DVI and HDMI. Simply create one or more play lists with the scheduling function to be in control of your content 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

        Power consumption below the industry average

        Reduction of the electrical power required to operate a device.

        Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

        Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          80  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          31.5  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          3000:1
          Response time (typical)
          6.5  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.12125 x 0.36375 mm
          Display colors
          16.7 Million
          Surface treatment
          Anti-Glare coating
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DVI-D
          • HDMI
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • USB
          • Component (RCA)
          • Composite (RCA)
          Audio input
          • 3.5 mm jack
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          Audio output
          • SPDIF
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

        • Convenience

          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          Hidden
          Network controllable
          RS232
          Signal loop through
          RS232

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          745.0  mm
          Set Height
          439.5  mm
          Set Depth
          39.8  mm
          Bezel width
          19 mm
          Product weight
          6.5  kg
          VESA Mount
          200 x 100 mm
          Box width
          821.0  mm
          Box height
          557.0  mm
          Box depth
          119.0  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          9.0  kg

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          5 ~ 90  %
          MTBF
          60,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Consumption (On mode)
          36 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • RS232 cable
          • VGA cable
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • 3G2
          • 3GP
          • ASF
          • ASX
          • AVI
          • DAT
          • DivX
          • F4V
          • FLV
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MOV
          • MP4
          • MPE
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MTS
          • QT
          • TRP
          • TS
          • TTS
          • VOB
          • WEBM
          • WMV
          • Xvid
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AC3
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • AMR
          • EC3
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • OGA
          • OGG
          • WAV
          • WMA

        • Miscellaneous

          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Spanish
          • Traditional Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • CCC
          • RoHS
          • UL/cUL
          • C-Tick
          • BSMI
          • CB
          • GOST

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • VGA cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now