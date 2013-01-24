  • 2yrs warranty

  • 30 day free returns

  • 2-7days delivery

  • Free Delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    LED Display

    BDL3210Q/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • Enjoy high performance Enjoy high performance Enjoy high performance
      -{discount-value}

      LED Display

      BDL3210Q/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Enjoy high performance

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      LED Display

      Enjoy high performance

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

      Enjoy high performance

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      LED Display

      Enjoy high performance

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all LED

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        LED Display

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Enjoy high performance

        with this great value 31.5" signage display

        • 80cm (31.5")
        • edge LED
        • HD Ready
        3 year warranty

        3 year warranty

        Enjoy peace of mind with our comprehensive 3 year warranty. With service centres around the globe, and our quick turnaround, you can be sure that in the most unlikely event of a display malfunctioning, we will find and fix the problem to your full satisfaction within the shortest period of time.

        Edge LED Backlight

        Experience an even dispersion of light with cutting edge LED technology. White LED's (light emitting diodes) are positioned around the rim of the panel to give a more even spread of light. This results in even lower power consumption, less heat to dissipate, and a true, uniform color range.

        Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

        Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

        USB Media Playback

        Enjoy your own media playback via the USB port. Simply plug in a USB drive, and create your own signage content to convey the marketing messages you want, when you want them. With a wide range of media formats supported, this powerful media player offers an excellent picture and true flexibility.

        Smart Control Software Suite

        Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

        Power consumption below the industry average

        Reduction of the electrical power required to operate a device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          80  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          31.5  inch
          Panel resolution
          1366 x 768p
          Optimum resolution
          1366 x 768 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.17 x 0.51 mm
          Display colors
          16.7 Million
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Connectivity

          PC
          • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
          • RS232 D-Sub9
          • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
          AV input
          • HDMI x2
          • Audio (L/R) x2
          • Composite RCA x2
          Other connections
          Component RCA x1
          USB
          USB 2.0 x 2
          AV output
          • SPDIF Out
          • Composite RCA x1

        • Convenience

          Placement
          Landscape
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          Hidden
          Packaging
          Reusable box
          Network controllable
          RS232

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          745.2  mm
          Set Height
          462.7  mm
          Set Depth
          56.8  mm
          Bezel thickness
          22mm (45mm bottom)
          VESA Mount
          200 x 100 mm
          Set weight
          8.05  kg
          Set weight (lb)
          17.75  lb

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 - 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          20-80  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Consumption (On mode)
          100W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide
          Stand
          BM03231 (Optional)

        • Miscellaneous

          Warranty
          Global: 3 years
          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Portuguese
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • CCC
          • RoHS
          • UL/cUL
          • C-Tick

        • Multimedia Applications

          Playback Formats
          • JPEG Still pictures
          • MP3
          • MPEG4
          • AAC LC
          • AC3
          • BMP Still pictures
          • GIF still pictures
          • M4A
          • MOV
          • PNG still pictures
          • RMVB (RealMedia var. bitrat)
          • WMA

        • Technical specifications

          Backlight
          Edge LED

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now