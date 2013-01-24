Home
      LCD monitor

BDL2331VS/00

      Deliver your messages in stunning 3D, with excellent picture quality and no need for special glasses. With 28 lenticular views you can deliver jaw dropping images that will amaze your audience. See all benefits

        A full 3D experience

        without the need for special glasses

        • 23" / 58.4cm
        • Autostereoscopic 3D
        • Full HD
        Autostereoscopic 3D

        Autostereoscopic 3D

        Enjoy a stunning 3D experience with no need for special glasses thanks to the autostereoscopic 3D effect. Using lenticular technology, it gives excellent clarity and depth, making your 3D experience even more lifelike and enjoyable.

        Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

        This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Temperature sensor measures the health condition

        This public dispay contains a temperature sensor to monitor the internal health condition. In case the internal temperature surpasses the preset threshold, automatically two internal fans will be activated to cool down the display to normal conditions.

        Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

        Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

        28 lenticular views for amazing smooth 3D pictures

        With 28 lenticular views, you can "peek" around virtual objects on the 3D display, giving you the most stunning 3D visual effects around.

        2D plus depth

        2D-plus-Depth converted to 28 different views and interwoven into a stunning 3D format

        3D content visualization

        Software tools are provided with the display to play-out 3D content and control the 3D and 2D visualization parameters. The actual 3D content can be created via plug-ins available for popular 3D animation software packages. Existing 2D or stereo content can be converted into 2D-plus-Depth format. The 2D-plus-Depth format is compatible with existing compression tools, as the additional bandwidth of the depth is small.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          58.9  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          23  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          300  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1000:1
          Response time (typical)
          5  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          150  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          150  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.265 x 0.265 mm
          Display colors
          16.7 million colors
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          3D Technology
          • Autostereoscopic 3D display
          • Fixed Lenticular 3D Technology
          • Input Format: 2D plus depth

        • Connectivity

          PC
          DVI-D x1
          AV output
          Audio (L/R) x1
          USB
          USB 2.0 x 1

        • Convenience

          Placement
          Landscape
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel shift, Low bright
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Energy saving functions
          • Ambient light sensor
          • Smart Power
          Safety control functions
          • Heat Control
          • Temperature Sensor
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Packaging
          Reusable box

        • Dimensions

          Bezel thickness
          1.6 cm / 0.63 inch
          Set Width
          566  mm
          Set Height
          360  mm
          Set Depth
          50  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          499  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          171  mm
          VESA Mount
          100 x 100 mm
          Product weight
          6.5  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          14.3

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 - 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 - 80  %
          MTBF
          50.000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Consumption (On mode)
          Typ. 28.62W
          Standby power consumption
          0.1W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 1.5 W

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide
          Optional accessories
          3D rendering box

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • RoHS
          • GOST
          Warranty
          Europe/North America: 1 year

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        • Optional accessories: 3D rendering box

