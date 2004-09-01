Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    CD Soundmachine

    AZ5130/10
    Overall rating / 5
    • Your Portable Theatre Your Portable Theatre Your Portable Theatre
      -{discount-value}

      CD Soundmachine

      AZ5130/10
      Overall rating / 5

      Your Portable Theatre

      Video CD Sound Machine with stereo sound through 2 big speakers. Power-packed sound machine with great stereo sound from VCD, MP3-CD, CD, cassette or radio. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      CD Soundmachine

      Your Portable Theatre

      Video CD Sound Machine with stereo sound through 2 big speakers. Power-packed sound machine with great stereo sound from VCD, MP3-CD, CD, cassette or radio. See all benefits

      Your Portable Theatre

      Video CD Sound Machine with stereo sound through 2 big speakers. Power-packed sound machine with great stereo sound from VCD, MP3-CD, CD, cassette or radio. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      CD Soundmachine

      Your Portable Theatre

      Video CD Sound Machine with stereo sound through 2 big speakers. Power-packed sound machine with great stereo sound from VCD, MP3-CD, CD, cassette or radio. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Boombox

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        CD Soundmachine

        CD Soundmachine

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Your Portable Theatre

        • MP3
        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

        Multi-functional LCD display

        Multi-functional LCD display

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Loudspeaker types
          Bass Reflex Speaker System
          Output power (RMS)
          2X1.5W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Speaker diameter
          4"
          Volume Control
          rotary

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2
          Finishing
          Metal
          Loudspeaker types
          Loudspeakers

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          Video CD/SVCD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • Introscan
          • OSD
          • Pause
          • PBC
          • Slow Motion
          • Zoom

        • Audio Playback

          Cassette Deck Technology
          Mechanical
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat Play
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          Top
          Number of decks
          1
          Programmable Tracks
          20

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          Tape
          Tape Recording Enhancement
          CD Synchro Start Recording

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          • AM Antenna
          • FM Antenna
          Auto digital tuning
          No
          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Connectivity

          Audio output
          Stereo Audio (3.5 mm jack) 1x
          Video Output - Analog
          Video (3.5mm jack) 1x

        • Convenience

          Display Digits
          3
          Display Type
          LCD

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Audio/Video cable
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate
          Remote control
          33 keys

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Depth
          260  mm
          Packaging Height
          211  mm
          Packaging Width
          470  mm
          Product depth
          240  mm
          Product height
          173  mm
          Product width
          400  mm
          Weight
          3.5  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          4.2  kg

        • Power

          Battery type
          • LR14
          • UM2
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Mains power
          Yes
          Number of batteries
          6

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • Audio/Video cable
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.