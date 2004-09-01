Home
    CD Soundmachine

    AZ3011/01
    Overall rating / 5
    Compact,digital &personal
      CD Soundmachine

      AZ3011/01
      Overall rating / 5

      Compact,digital &personal

      A sound reliable classic with a funky look, the AZ3011 delivers what it promises. A portable CD player and digital tuner with Dynamic Bass Boost to blast music with superior bass sounds.

      CD Soundmachine

      Compact,digital &personal

      CD Soundmachine

        CD Soundmachine

        CD Soundmachine

        Compact,digital &personal

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

        Multi-functional LCD display

        Multi-functional LCD display

        Compatible with CD-Recordable and CD-ReWritable

        CD-Rewritable Compatible means that your audio set can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players. The laser pick-up and CD decoder circuitry of CD-RW compatible players are specially designed to read the special audio CD-RW phase-change recording layer, ensuring you can always play your home-recorded discs on your audio CD system.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Loudspeaker types
          Bass Reflex Speaker System
          Output power (RMS)
          2X1.0W
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Speaker diameter
          3"
          Volume Control
          rotary

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2
          Finishing
          Metal
          Loudspeaker types
          Loudspeakers

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat Play
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          Top
          Programmable Tracks
          32

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          • AM Antenna
          • FM Antenna
          Auto digital tuning
          No
          Station presets
          0
          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Convenience

          Display Digits
          6
          Display Type
          LCD

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Depth
          297  mm
          Packaging Height
          192  mm
          Packaging Width
          350  mm
          Product depth
          255  mm
          Product height
          142  mm
          Product width
          294  mm
          Weight
          1.9  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          2.5  kg

        • Power

          Battery type
          LR14
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Mains power
          Yes
          Number of batteries
          6

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

