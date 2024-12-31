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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ2536/01

Ultimate Entertaiment Experience

Maximize your entertainment experience with the assertive AZ2536! With an awesome mix of VCD playback and powerful Max Sound, you can totally immerse in music, movies and karaoke – and never leave your room!

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with VCD playback and Karaoke

Ultimate Entertaiment Experience

  • VCD

PAL/NTSC compatible

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

MP3-CD,CD-R/RW compatible

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