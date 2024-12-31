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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

docking entertainment system

AZ1330D/12

Share your iPod music at home or on the go

Free your iPod music and enjoy it out loud on the Philips AZ1330D with powerful 2x4W sound. Share all your tunes and liven up any party, or just slide in a CD on the motorized loading tray to enjoy your favorite music at home.

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Share your iPod music at home or on the go

Make album selection from MP3 and WMA music

Make album selection from MP3 and WMA music

8W RMS total output power

8W RMS total output power

This system has 8W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Single remote control for the system and iPod

Single remote control for the system and iPod

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