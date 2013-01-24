Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Taste the freshness in every sip!
GoZero Daily filter effectively improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide*. No compromise on the water flow! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Taste the freshness in every sip!
GoZero Daily filter effectively improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide*. No compromise on the water flow! See all benefits
Taste the freshness in every sip!
GoZero Daily filter effectively improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide*. No compromise on the water flow! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Taste the freshness in every sip!
GoZero Daily filter effectively improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide*. No compromise on the water flow! See all benefits
Filtration bottle
Philips shop price
Total:
Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps the water cold for hours, so that you can stay refreshed.
All parts are dishwasher-safe (max. 50 degree Celsius) except for the filter.
Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.
The bottle can fit well with most standard sizes of cup holders.
Made of highly porous activated carbon fibre, Daily filter improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide, without compromising the water flow.* Simply fill the bottle, sip and enjoy!
Just insert the filter into the straw, then reattach the straw back to the lid before screwing the lid back onto the bottle. Take a sip and enjoy!
The wide-rim design allows standard ice cubes to pass through.
Made of food-grade 18/8 stainless steel
General specifications
Input water conditions