    GoZero

    Daily Insulated straw filtration bottle

    Taste the freshness in every sip!
      Taste the freshness in every sip!

      GoZero Daily filter effectively improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide*. No compromise on the water flow!

        Taste the freshness in every sip!

        Bottled water taste without the waste

        • 550mL/18.6oz
        • Instant filtration
        • Stainless steel, insulated
        • Fresh-leaves green

        Double-wall vacuum insulation

        Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps the water cold for hours, so that you can stay refreshed.

        Dishwasher-safe

        All parts are dishwasher-safe (max. 50 degree Celsius) except for the filter.

        Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

        Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

        Fits with most cup holders

        The bottle can fit well with most standard sizes of cup holders.

        Turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water

        Made of highly porous activated carbon fibre, Daily filter improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide, without compromising the water flow.* Simply fill the bottle, sip and enjoy!

        Filters as you sip

        Just insert the filter into the straw, then reattach the straw back to the lid before screwing the lid back onto the bottle. Take a sip and enjoy!

        Ice cube friendly

        The wide-rim design allows standard ice cubes to pass through.

        Food-grade stainless steel

        Made of food-grade 18/8 stainless steel

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Bottle capacity (excl. filter)
          550mL/18.6oz
          Bottle material
          Tritan
          Filter quantity
          1-pack
          Filter lifetime
          1 month
          Replacement filter cartridge
          Daily filter AWP285
          Color
          Fresh-leaves green
          Filtration capacity
          150L
          Product dimension
          75*75*245mm  mm

        • Input water conditions

          Daily filter AWP285
          • 5-38 degrees Celsius
          • Municipally treated tap water

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • *Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.

