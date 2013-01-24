Home
      GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors!

      GoZero Adventure filter gives you assured water by removing up to 99.999%* waterborne pathogens including bacteria, viruses and cyst. It also reduces particulates, chemicals and heavy metals, as well as improving the taste and clarity.

      Suggested retail price: $29.95

        GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors!

        Safe drinking water anywhere you go

        • 20oz/590ml
        • Instant filtration
        • BPA-free LDPE
        • Lime

        Safe drinking water, anywhere, anytime

        Powered by innovative electro-adsorptive filter media, the Adventure filter removes up to 99.999%* of waterborne pathogens from the water, so that you have access to safe drinking water anywhere, anytime**. It also reduces particulates, chemicals and heavy metals. Simply fill the bottle, squeeze and drink!

        Dust-proof

        The bottle comes with a dust-proof cap, so that the mouthpiece stays clean.

        Leak-proof

        The leak-proof design ensures that the water doesn't spill inside your bag.

        Dishwasher-safe

        All parts are dishwasher-safe (max. 50 degree Celsius) except for the filter.

        Timer reminds you when to replace the filter

        Timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Bottle capacity (excl. filter)
          590ml/20oz
          Bottle material
          BPA-free LDPE
          Filter quantity
          1-pack
          Filter lifetime
          1 month
          Replacement filter cartridge
          • Fitness filter AWP286/AWP287
          • Adventure filter AWP294/AWP295
          Color
          Lime

        • Input water conditions

          Adventure filter AWP294/AWP295
          • Visually clear water
          • 5-38 degrees Celsius
          • Never use to filter seawater
          Fitness filter AWP286/AWP287
          • Municipal tap water
          • 5-38 degrees Celsius

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • *Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.
            • **Always use the clearest and most reliable water source possible. Stated filtration performance and life time is conducted under laboratory conditions. The effectiveness may be limited by the environmental or hygienic conditions that could cause the recontamination of water after filtration.

