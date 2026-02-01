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AUT619/79
5 Stages, 1 Filter
All-in-One Simplicity: Combines five essential filtration stages into a single, easy-to-replace cartridge. Say goodbye to the hassle of managing multiple separate filters.See all benefits
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5-stage Carbon Block and Sediment Filter
Total
recurring payment
Easy and hygienic filter replacement thanks to the QuickTwist design, without the need for additional tools.
Mineralization technology enhances purified water with beneficial minerals such as Sr, Ca, and Mg, refining the water taste.
Filtration performance
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