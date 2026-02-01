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    • 5 Stages, 1 Filter 5 Stages, 1 Filter 5 Stages, 1 Filter

      Philips 5-stage Carbon Block and Sediment Filter

      AUT619/79

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      5 Stages, 1 Filter

      All-in-One Simplicity: Combines five essential filtration stages into a single, easy-to-replace cartridge. Say goodbye to the hassle of managing multiple separate filters.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $119.00

      Philips 5-stage Carbon Block and Sediment Filter

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      5 Stages, 1 Filter

      • 3.650 Litres filtration capacity
      • Adds Beneficial Minerals
      • Available via BUNNINGS

      QuickTwist filter replacement

      Easy and hygienic filter replacement thanks to the QuickTwist design, without the need for additional tools.

      Adds minerals back into the water to enhance the taste

      Mineralization technology enhances purified water with beneficial minerals such as Sr, Ca, and Mg, refining the water taste.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration performance

        Chlorine reduction
        Yes
        Microplastics reduction
        Yes
        Bacteria removal
        Yes
        Pesticides reduction
        Yes
        Turbidity reduction
        Yes
        Bacteria reduction
        Yes
        VOC reduction
        Yes
        Viruses reduction
        Yes
        PFOA reduction
        Yes
        Heavy metals reduction
        Yes
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