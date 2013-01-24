Home
      Always clear, always on time

      Big on sound and convenience, this Philips clock radio delivers the best of radio with FM digital tuning. A large display lets you tell the time at a glance, and built-in power backup ensures you wake up on time even after a power failure.

        Always clear, always on time

        with large display

        • Big display
        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

        Big display for easy viewing

        The large display enables easy readability of the content on the screen. Now you can read the time and alarm easily, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.

        Easy clock set for instruction-free time and alarm setup

        The time and alarm are so easy to set up that referring to the Quick Start Guide or Instruction For Use may not be necessary. Simply refer to the Clock radio's silkscreen buttons to set the time and alarm.

        Technical Specifications

        • Clock

          Type
          Digital
          Display
          LED
          Time format
          24H

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Alarm source
          • Buzzer
          • FM radio
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9mins
          24 hours alarm reset
          Yes
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          FM frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          No. of preset stations
          10 FM
          Antenna
          FM antenna

        • Convenience

          Display brightness
          High/ Low

        • Sound

          Sound system
          mono
          Output power (RMS)
          400 mW
          Volume Control
          digital

        • Power

          Power type
          AC Input
          AC power input
          100-240V, 50/60 Hz
          Operation power consumption
          1.2
          Standby power consumption
          < 1W
          Battery type
          AAA
          Number of batteries
          2

        • Dimensions

          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          191 x 103 x 69.5  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          234 x 74 x 110 mm
          Product weight
          0.33  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.4  kg

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adaptor
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet

