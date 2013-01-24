Home
    ADD4902RD/79
      GoZero Soda maker

      ADD4902RD/79
      Overall rating / 5

      Sparkle up your life!

      Treat yourself with refreshing sparkling water anytime with Philips GoZero soda maker. All you need to do is 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing.

      Suggested retail price: $139.00

      GoZero Soda maker

      Sparkle up your life!

      Treat yourself with refreshing sparkling water anytime with Philips GoZero soda maker. All you need to do is 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing. See all benefits

      Sparkle up your life!

      Treat yourself with refreshing sparkling water anytime with Philips GoZero soda maker. All you need to do is 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $139.00

      GoZero Soda maker

      Sparkle up your life!

      Treat yourself with refreshing sparkling water anytime with Philips GoZero soda maker. All you need to do is 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing. See all benefits

        Sparkle up your life!

        • BPA-free PET bottle
        • No electricity required

        Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing

        Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing easily fits your kitchen or home styles.

        Safety guaranteed with the built-in safety relief valve

        When the machine is operating, the safety relief valve releases the pressure inside the bottle automatically. The buzzing sound also indicates the sparkling water is ready to be enjoyed.

        BPA-free material

        BPA-free material.

        3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home

        3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home: fill, twist and press!

        Customize your drinks by controlling carbonation level

        Customize the carbonation levels based on your personal preference. Simply repeat the carbonation process to have more tongue tingling bubbles!

        Carbonate sparkling water anytime, anywhere

        The soda maker requires no electricity to operate, so you can get fresh sparkling water anytime and anywhere. All you need to do is to press the button and then enjoy.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Color
          Retro red
          Control
          Mechanical button
          Electricity
          No electricity required
          Houseing materials
          Plastics
          Product Dimension (LxWxH)
          239.5*124.5*423.5  mm

        • Bottle specifications

          Bottle connection
          Twist
          Bottle material
          BPA-free PET
          Bottle capacity
          1L

