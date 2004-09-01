Search terms
Portable Sport Audio by Philips
though designed specifically for athletes and active people, these wearable, splash proof digital audio players make no sacrifice to audio quality. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Sport audio player
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your GoGear player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
GoGear Players with Equalizer, utilize technology to automatically set the optimum sound frequency balance for a chosen music style. Whether it is Jazz, Rock or Pop that you are listening to, using the Equalizer preset setting allows you to enjoy the optimum sound for that music style.
