    Series 2000 Air Purifier

    AC2887/70
    Healthier Air, Always
      Series 2000 Air Purifier

      AC2887/70
      Healthier Air, Always

      AeraSense is a new technology with the accuracy and performance of a professional sensor. It senses particles smaller than PM2.5, removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air* adapting automatically with real time feedback. See all benefits

        Healthier Air, Always

        AeraSense, making the invisible visible

        • Remove 99.97% particles@3nm
        • Allergens display
        • Up to 79 m2/ 850 ft2
        • Auto & Sleep mode
        Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*

        Low noise at Sleep Mode (20.5dba) - soft as a whisper

        Real time indoor PM2.5 numerical feedback

        Smart light control: adjust light to suit your preference

        3 auto modes: General, Allergen, and Bacteria & Virus

        Automatically monitors, reacts & purifiers the air

        AeraSense is a sensor that accurately identifies fine particles that are even smaller than PM2.5 (including most common indoor airborne allergens). It then processes this information to ensure that the purifier’s settings are at the ideal level for current air conditions, and for continuous re-assurance. Then gives you feedback of real time indoor air quality by showing PM2.5 level.

        Healthy air lock and alert for filter replacement

        The filter lifetime is accurately calculated based on indoor pollution level, air flow and operation time. The healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning -to avoid ineffective purification. So you are assured of healthier air always.

        VitaShield naturally purifies UFP as small as 0.02microns

        Vitashield IPS with its aerodynamic design and NanoProtect Filter has a boosted clean air delivery rate up to 344 m3/hr* (according to China GB/T 18801-2015). It can effectively remove ultra-fine particles as small as 20nm, effectively reduce harmful gases such as formaldehyde, TVOC and odor.

        Aerodynamic architecture boosts efficient airflow

        AHAM (US), Ecarf (EU) and Airmid (US) Certified

        Technical Specifications

        • Design and finishing

          Air quality sensor(s)
          Aerasense PM2.5 sensor
          Color of control panel
          Black
          Fan speed indicators
          Silent, Speed 1, 2, 3, Turbo
          Material of main body
          Plastic
          Color(s)
          White

        • Performance

          Filters out PM2.5
          in one hour, >99  %
          Filters out viruses
          in 0.5 hr, 99.9  %
          CADR (cigarette smoke)
          333  m³/h

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.6  m
          Effective area
          24~41  m²
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          11~60  W
          Sound level
          20.5-51  dB(A)
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Replacement

          AC filter
          FY2420
          HEPA filter
          FY2422

        • Sustainability

          Stand-by power consumption
          <0.5  W

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          412 x 294 x 612  mm
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          359 x 240 x 558  mm
          Weight incl. packaging
          9.3  kg
          Weight of product
          7.7  kg

              • Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
              • An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family to help ventilation and having clean air (US Environmental Protection Agency).
              • 20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).
              • Removes 99.97% particles: Tested in 2015 by 3rd party lab
              • Particle CADR: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2008
              • Bacteria and Virus removal performance is tested by 3rd party lab. Refer to item 1 for bacteria performance test details and item 2 for virus removal test details.
              • Bacteria and Virus removal performance is tested by 3rd party lab. Refer to item 1 for bacteria performance test details and item 2 for virus removal test details.

