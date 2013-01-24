Home
    X-tremeVision G-force

    car headlight bulb

    9006XVGS2
    Enjoy performance taken to new extremes
      -{discount-value}

      X-tremeVision G-force car headlight bulb

      9006XVGS2

      Enjoy performance taken to new extremes

      Philips X-tremeVision G-force car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness, superior beam length and 10G vibration resistance. See further, react faster and drive safer. See all benefits

      X-tremeVision G-force car headlight bulb

      Enjoy performance taken to new extremes

      Philips X-tremeVision G-force car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness, superior beam length and 10G vibration resistance. See further, react faster and drive safer. See all benefits

      Enjoy performance taken to new extremes

      Philips X-tremeVision G-force car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness, superior beam length and 10G vibration resistance. See further, react faster and drive safer. See all benefits

      X-tremeVision G-force car headlight bulb

      Enjoy performance taken to new extremes

      Philips X-tremeVision G-force car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness, superior beam length and 10G vibration resistance. See further, react faster and drive safer. See all benefits

        Enjoy performance taken to new extremes

        Up to 130% brighter light

        • Type of lamp: HB4
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12V, 51W
        • More light

        See further and react faster with up to 130% more brightness

        Perfect illumination is especially important in the distance – usually between 75-100 metres in front of your vehicle. Philips X-tremeVision G-force boosts your visibility with up to 130% more brightness. This helps you recognise obstacles and any potential dangers earlier than with most other halogen headlight lamps.

        One of the brightest bulbs: ultimate light performance

        With its optimised high-precision filament geometry, up to 13 bar high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips X-tremeVision G-force headlights confirm a milestone in automotive lighting. They are engineered for the ultimate performance and uncompromising visibility.

        Significantly whiter light to improve comfort and safety

        The bright white light of up to 3450 Kelvin is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technology produces a more powerful light. So you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.

        A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

        Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision G-force featuring precious xenon gas is optimised for a long and reliable lifetime. You can see and be seen for longer than with any other high-performance lamp.

        Performance means more light and longer lifetime

        Philips X-tremeVision G-force headlights are made for outstanding performance, producing up to 130% brighter light, without compromising on the lifetime. With up to 450 hours*, Philips X-tremeVision G-force's lifetime is significantly higher than competitor solutions in the more light category. (* H4 ,H7,HB3,HB4, tested at 13.2V standard voltage).

        Endurance performance bulbs for 10G* vibration resistance

        "Don't let a pothole be the end of your car lights. Today's journeys can be a challenge to your car. Philips X-tremeVision G-force is designed to last. Tested for up to 10G* vibration resistance, these lamps underline their great endurance. (* 10 G vibration resistance, according IEC 60810, applies to H4, H7, H11, HIR2) "

        Among the safest road-legal headlights

        Philips X-tremeVision G-force is among the safest, easiest and most efficient way to upgrade your car headlights within legal parameters. The lights are fully ECE certified.

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. X-tremeVision G-force is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018002082
          EAN3
          8719018002099
          Packaging type
          S2A

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          51 W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          600 hrs

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          3350  K
          Lumens
          1095 ±15%

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          9006XVGS2
          Ordering code
          208230

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.35  kg
          Height
          12  cm
          Length
          28.6  cm
          Width
          14.1  cm

        • Product description

          Type
          HB4
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Technology
          Halogen
          Base
          P22d
          Designation
          9006XVGS2
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          X-tremeVision G-force

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          72.2  g
          Height
          13.3  cm
          Length
          11  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Pack Quantity
          2
          Width
          5.3  cm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Performance
          Product highlight
          More light

