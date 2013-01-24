Home
      Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line Ultra-bright Professional 4K UHD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From airports to shopping malls.

        High-brightness 24/7 display.

        • 75"
        • 3000 cd/m²
        • Ultra HD
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        QuadViewer. Play four source signals on one screen.

        QuadViewer. Play four source signals on one screen.

        Turn a single Philips Professional Display into a bezel-free 2x2 videowall. By connecting four independent sources, you can effortlessly play multiple channels at once. Simply tell the display which zone should play which content. Ideal for situations like broadcast control rooms, where feeds from multiple cameras need to be clearly visible.

        Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

        Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

        High brightness (3000 cd/m2). Suited to semi-outdoor use

        Make a big impact in bright or semi-outdoor locations. This ultra-high-brightness 3000 cd/m2 display is perfect for attracting attention in large, busy areas that are subject to high ambient light.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          74.5  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          189.3  cm
          Panel technology
          IPS
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          3000  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.429 x 0.429 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 Billion
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          89  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          89  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • DisplayPort (1.2)
          • DVI-D
          • HDMI (x2)
          • Component Video (RCA) 3x
          • Composite (Share component Y)
          Video output
          DisplayPort
          Audio input
          • 3.5 mm jack
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          Audio output
          • 3.5mm jack
          • External speaker connector
          • SPDIF
          External control
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • RJ45
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          • AC-out
          • OPS
          • USB

        • Dimensions

          Bezel width
          15.3 mm
          Set Width
          1681.2  mm
          Set Height
          955.6  mm
          Set Depth
          142.4  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          66.19  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          37.62  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          5.61  inch
          VESA Mount
          600 x 400 mm, M8
          Product weight
          54.1  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          119.27  lb
          Smart insert height
          300  mm
          Smart insert width
          136  mm

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • HDMI (One Wire)
          • LAN (RJ45)
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • DisplayPort
          • IR Loopthrough
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Ease of installation
          Smart Insert
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Picture in picture
          PIP
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          400  W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Remote Control
          • RS232 cable
          • HDMI cable
          • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
          • Quick start guide
          • VGA cable
          Optional accessories
          IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
          Included Accessories
          RS232 daisy-chain cable

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          • Portuguese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • BSMI
          • CB
          • FCC, Class B
          • EAC
          • EnergyStar 7.0
          • PSB
          • UL
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • ASF
          • LPCM
          • M3U
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • MP4
          • WAV
          • WMA
          • PLS
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Video
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MTS
          • TS
          • TTS
          • VOB
          • WMV

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
          • 480i, 30, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576i, 25, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz

