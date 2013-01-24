Home
    Professional LED TV

    47HFL7009D/12
    • Dare to be different! Dare to be different! Dare to be different!
      Professional LED TV

      47HFL7009D/12
      Dare to be different!

      Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of hospitality features and Philips OXIGEN, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands.

      Professional LED TV

      Dare to be different!

      Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of hospitality features and Philips OXIGEN, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands. See all benefits

      Dare to be different!

      Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of hospitality features and Philips OXIGEN, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands. See all benefits

      Professional LED TV

      Dare to be different!

      Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of hospitality features and Philips OXIGEN, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands. See all benefits

        Dare to be different!

        with OXIGEN and Ambilight

        • 47" Signature
        • LED
        • DVB-T2/T/C MPEG 2/4
        Ambilight Spectra 2-sided intensifies the viewing experience

        Ambilight Spectra 2-sided intensifies the viewing experience

        Add a new dimension to your viewing experience with Ambilight Spectra 2. This patented Philips technology enlarges the screen by projecting a glow of light from 2 sides of the back of the TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Ambilight automatically adjusts the color and brightness of the light to match the TV picture. Thanks to the wall-adaptive function, the color of the light is perfect, regardless of your wall color.

        SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

        SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

        SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

        SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

        SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

        SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

        Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

        Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

        Our TVs give your guests the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing protects your guests. Pictures, movies, music, all can be shared and enjoyed on our TVs via Miracast & DirectShare!

        MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

        MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

        MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

        Easy 3D for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Easy 3D for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Easy 3D ensures you get long hours of comfort while watching 3D thanks to the flicker free, low ghosting performance. The compatible 3D glasses are light weight and do not require batteries. Enjoy 3D easily at home today!

        Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

        Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

        AppControl to add, sort and delete apps with minimum effort

        App control allows you to give your guests the TV applications of their dreams. You are able to add, delete and sort all the apps in the way you want. Even better, you can now clone these settings to any other TV without having to setup the other TV as well! You can even make various profiles and change on the fly. Do you want to give your suites the high bandwidth video apps and your other rooms the low bandwidth apps? No problem. App control makes sure you and your guest have a smooth experience.

        Smart TV apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

        Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding that illegal content can harm your business.

        Integrated IPTV system for optimal customized interactivity

        Safe costs and clutter. With our new Smart TVs you can build your hotel system directly on the TV. Interactive channels, video-on-demand, interactive hotel menus and information as well as online ordering systems are all possible without an external box attached to the TV. Next to delivery of the content over coax TV cables, you can now also use your internet network to deliver your TV channels or VOD directly to the TV. Our partner network can make sure you get the customized portal you want.

        Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

        The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

        Integrated Wi-Fi to use Smart TV wirelessly

        With integrated Wi-Fi in your Philips Smart TV, you can wirelessly access a world of content.

        On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

        With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At a push of a button the clock is being displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

        Technical Specifications

        • Oxigen

          SmartInstall
          • off-line channel editing
          • off-line settings editing
          • remote installation
          • SmartInfo creation
          • software upgrade
          SmartInfo
          • Picture slide show or browser
          • interactive templates
          Smart TV apps
          cloud-based apps for HotelTV
          Appcontrol
          Multiple SmartTV App profiles
          Sharing
          • Secured Pairing
          • DirectShare DLNA Wi-Fi Direct
          • Wi-Fi Miracast

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          LED Full HD
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          119  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          47  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Brightness
          300  cd/m²
          Viewing angle
          178º (H) / 178º (V)
          Picture enhancement
          • Active Control + Light sensor
          • Digital Crystal Clear

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs
          up to 1920x1080 @ 60Hz
          Video inputs
          • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
          • up to 1920x1080p

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Input
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          Tuner bands
          • Hyperband
          • S-Channel
          • UHF
          • VHF
          Digital TV
          • DVB-T MPEG2/MPEG4
          • DVB-C MPEG2/MPEG4
          • DVB-T2
          • HbbTv (EU)
          TV system
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          Video Playback
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          • NTSC
          IP Playback
          • IGMP Multicast
          • Unicast

        • Sound

          Sound System
          Incredible Surround

        • Connectivity

          Number of USBs
          1
          Number of HDMI connections
          3
          Number of component in (YPbPr)
          1
          Number of scarts (RGB/CVBS)
          1
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System standby
          Other connections
          • Antenna IEC75
          • Headphone out
          • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
          • Bathroom speaker out
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          Connectivity Enhancements
          • Serial Xpress interface
          • WIXP / JAPIT TV Control
          • IR-out
          • RJ-48 connector
          • Fast Infrared loop through
          • Power on scart
          Wireless LAN
          • 802.11 b/g/n
          • Wi-Fi Direct
          Wake-up on LAN
          Functionalty to wake up the TV from standby state using Ethernet network
          Green standby in IP systems

        • Convenience

          Ease of Installation
          • Plug & Play
          • Advanced Hotel Mode
          • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
          • PLL Digital Tuning
          • Automatic Channel Install(ACI)
          • Program Name
          • Auto Program Naming
          • Autostore
          • Installation menu locking
          • Security menu access
          • Joystick control lock
          Ease of Use
          • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
          • 1 channel list analog/digital
          • On Screen Display
          • Program List
          • Joystick control
          • Graphical User Interface
          Comfort
          • Hotel Guest features
          • Auto power on
          • Green/Fast startup
          • Welcome message
          • Switch on channel
          • Volume limitation
          • Sleep timer
          Interactive hotel features
          • Connectivity panel compatible
          • Block automatic channel update
          • Block over-the-air SW download
          • Vsecure
          • MyChoice
          Prison mode
          Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
          Clock
          • On-screen clock display
          • Sleep Timer
          • Wake up Clock
          • External clock compatible
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext
          Electronic Program Guide
          • 8 day Electronic Program Guide
          • Now + Next EPG
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • Movie expand 16:9
          • Widescreen
          • Super Zoom
          • Auto Format
          Remote control type
          22AV1409A/12 (RC6)
          Remote Control
          • low battery detection
          • battery anti-theft protection
          Firmware & Settings upgradable
          via USB, RF & IP
          Skype ready
          With accessory camera
          Safety lock
          Kensington lock

        • Healthcare

          Control
          • Multi remote control
          • White RC Compatible
          Convenience
          • Headphone out
          • Independent main speaker mute
          Safety
          • Nurse call system compatible
          • Double isolation Class II

        • Multimedia Applications

          Multimedia connections
          • USB
          • LAN
          Video Playback Formats
          • Codec support:
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • LPCM
          • M4A
          • MPEG1 L1/2
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • PNG

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Features
          Ambilight Spectra 2
          Ambilight light system
          LED wide color

        • Power

          Mains power
          220 - 240V, 50/60Hz
          Eu Energy Label power
          37  W
          Energy Label Class
          A++
          Annual energy consumption
          54  kW·h
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.3W
          Ambient temperature
          5 °C to 35 °C
          Power Saving Features
          • Eco mode
          • Picture mute (for radio)

        • Green Specifications

          Safety
          Flame retardant housing
          Low Power Standby
          Yes
          SmartPower Eco
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1064  mm
          Set Height
          619.9  mm
          Set Depth
          69.6  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          1064  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          678.7  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          222.5  mm
          Product weight
          13.5  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          14.8  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          400 x 400 mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Power cord
          • Tabletop swivel stand
          • Warranty Leaflet
          Optional accessories
          • Set up remote 22AV8573/00
          • Ext. Clock Module 22AV1120C
            External USB Clock Module
          • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H
            Healthcare remote control for Hospitality TV business
          • USB Skype Camera PTA317/00

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Power cord
        • Warranty leaflet

            • Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2.
            • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.

