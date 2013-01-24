AppControl to add, sort, and delete apps with minimal effort

App control ensures your TVs get the apps you want. With the ability to add, delete, and sort apps, plus the ability to configure apps to specific rooms, it’s a truly personalized guest experience that you can control from a centralized location, without having to enter the room. For ease of use and security, load your custom app on our private, cloud based server and be secure in the fact that only you can access it.