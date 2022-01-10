Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    LED

    HD LED Android TV

    39PHS6707/12
    Overall rating / 5
    • Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is. Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is. Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.
      -{discount-value}

      LED HD LED Android TV

      39PHS6707/12
      Overall rating / 5

      Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.

      Looking for the best TV for a smaller apartment or room? This 39-inch Philips TV looks great wherever you place it. The picture is sharp, the sound is clear, and that’s simply smart, Philips Android TV. See all benefits

      LED HD LED Android TV

      Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.

      Looking for the best TV for a smaller apartment or room? This 39-inch Philips TV looks great wherever you place it. The picture is sharp, the sound is clear, and that’s simply smart, Philips Android TV. See all benefits

      Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.

      Looking for the best TV for a smaller apartment or room? This 39-inch Philips TV looks great wherever you place it. The picture is sharp, the sound is clear, and that’s simply smart, Philips Android TV. See all benefits

      LED HD LED Android TV

      Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.

      Looking for the best TV for a smaller apartment or room? This 39-inch Philips TV looks great wherever you place it. The picture is sharp, the sound is clear, and that’s simply smart, Philips Android TV. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all LED

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        LED

        LED

        HD LED Android TV

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.

        HD LED Android TV

        • 98cm (39")
        • Dolby Atmos sound
        • Android TV
        Compatible with Dolby Atmos-capable soundbars

        Compatible with Dolby Atmos-capable soundbars

        Increase the drama no matter what you watch. This Philips Android TV is compatible with Dolby Atmos-capable soundbars, which reproduce depth as well as height. You'll experience virtual three-dimensional surround sound that flows above and around you.

        Simply smart. Android TV.

        Simply smart. Android TV.

        Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

        Lively viewing. Philips HD LED TV.

        Delight in everything you watch with a Philips HD LED TV. The TV's processing engine optimizes picture quality to deliver sharp images, rich colors, and smooth motion. You get lively viewing experience every time.

        Designed to stand out.

        With its black bezel and slender feet , this sleek looking 39-inch TV has a distinct sense of style. Whether you want it to stand out in the kitchen or blend into the bedroom, it''s perfect for smaller spaces.

        Works with Google Assistant.

        This Philips Android TV gives you a choice of voice assistants! Control the TV via Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          LED HD TV
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          39  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          98  cm
          Panel resolution
          1366 x 768
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Picture enhancement
          • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
          • HDR10
          • Pixel Plus HD

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs on all HDMI
          HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
          Video inputs on all HDMI
          • HDR supported
          • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

        • Android TV

          OS
          Android TV™ 10 (Q)
          Pre-installed apps
          • Amazon Prime Video
          • BBC iplayer
          • Disney+
          • Netflix*
          • YouTube

        • Smart TV Features

          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          SmartTV apps*
          • Online video stores
          • Open internet browser
          • TV on demand
          • Youtube
          • Netflix TV
          Voice assistant*
          Google Assistant ready*

        • Processing

          Processing Power
          Quad Core

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          MPEG Support
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          Video Playback
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          TV Program guide*
          8 day Electronic Program Guide
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext
          HEVC support
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          3
          Number of USBs
          2
          Wireless connection
          • Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2x2, Dual band
          • Bluetooth 5.0
          Other connections
          • Satellite Connector
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Headphone out
          • Service connector
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI
          HDMI ARC
          Yes on HDMI1

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • HEVC (H.265)
          • VP9
          • AV1
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .SMI
          • .SRT
          • .SUB
          • .TXT
          • .ASS
          • .SSA
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • PNG
          • HEIF

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3W
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          12W
          Sound Enhancement
          • Clear Dialogue
          • Dolby Atmos
          • Auto Volume Leveler
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          Speaker configuration
          2x6W speaker

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Legal and safety brochure
          • Table top stand

        • Design

          Colors of TV
          Black brush bezel
          Stand design
          Matt black sticks

        • Dimensions

          Box depth
          140.0  mm
          Box height
          607.0  mm
          Box width
          963.0  mm
          Product weight
          5.0  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          5.2  kg
          Set Depth
          75.3  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          191.0  mm
          Set Height
          517.1  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          539.6  mm
          Set Width
          890.9  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          890.9  mm
          Stand depth
          191.0  mm
          Stand height
          22.5  mm
          Stand width
          890.9  mm
          VESA wall mount compatible
          200 x 200 mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          7.0  kg

        • EU Energy card

          EPREL registration numbers
          950046
          Energy class for SDR
          F
          On mode power demand for SDR
          42  Kwh/1000h
          Energy class for HDR
          G
          Networked standby mode
          <2.0  W
          On mode power demand for HDR
          45  Kwh/1000h
          Off mode power consumption
          n.a.
          Panel technology used
          LED LCD

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Table top stand

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Receive $30 off** your first purchase on the Philips Online Shop

            Early access to exclusive offers

            Be the first to hear about new products and sales

            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
            **Terms & conditions apply

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.