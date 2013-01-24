Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Professional LED TV

    28HFL2819D/12
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Great value in a modern design Great value in a modern design Great value in a modern design
      -{discount-value}

      Professional LED TV

      28HFL2819D/12
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Great value in a modern design

      With this energy efficient Hospitality LED TV, you will enjoy efficient installation via USB cloning and dedicated hospitality features like menu and control locking. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Professional LED TV

      Great value in a modern design

      With this energy efficient Hospitality LED TV, you will enjoy efficient installation via USB cloning and dedicated hospitality features like menu and control locking. See all benefits

      Great value in a modern design

      With this energy efficient Hospitality LED TV, you will enjoy efficient installation via USB cloning and dedicated hospitality features like menu and control locking. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Professional LED TV

      Great value in a modern design

      With this energy efficient Hospitality LED TV, you will enjoy efficient installation via USB cloning and dedicated hospitality features like menu and control locking. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Professional LED TV

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Great value in a modern design

        with powersaving LED technology

        • 28" Studio
        • LED
        • DVB-T/C MPEG 2/4
        USB cloning of all settings for quick installation

        USB cloning of all settings for quick installation

        Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.

        Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

        Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

        The most advanced LED lighting technology in this TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colors.

        USB for multimedia playback

        USB for multimedia playback

        Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port at the side of your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use on screen content browser.

        Welcome page on screen display

        Welcome page on screen display

        A welcome greeting is displayed each time the TV set is switched on.

        Volume limitation

        This feature predefines the volume range with which the TV set is allowed to operate, preventing excessive volume adjustments and avoiding disturbance of next door guests.

        Installation menu locking

        Prevents unauthorized access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.

        Low power consumption

        Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

        Integrated Connectivity Panel

        The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need of any external Connectivity Panel.

        Side controls locking

        By selecting in the set up menu the option to lock or unlock access to the side controls of the TV, unauthorized acces to the TV menu is prevented saving the hotelier time and effort of re-installing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          LED HD TV
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          71  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          28  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          1366 x 768p
          Viewing angle
          176º (H) / 176º (V)
          Picture enhancement
          • Digital Crystal Clear
          • 100 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
          Color cabinet
          Black

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs
          up to 1920x1080 @ 60Hz
          Video inputs
          • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
          • up to 1920x1080p

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          • DVB-C MPEG2/MPEG4
          • DVB-T MPEG2/MPEG4
          TV system
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          Video Playback
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          • NTSC

        • Sound

          Sound Enhancement
          • Auto Volume Leveller
          • Incredible Surround
          • Treble and Bass Control
          • Clear Sound

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          Number of AV connections
          1
          Number of USBs
          1
          Number of HDMI connections
          1
          Number of scarts (RGB/CVBS)
          1
          HDMI features
          Audio Return Channel
          Side Connections
          • Audio L/R in
          • CVBS in
          • Headphone Out
          • USB 2.0
          Other connections
          • Antenna IEC75
          • S/PDIF out (coaxial)
          • PC-In VGA
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)

        • Convenience

          Ease of Installation
          • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
          • Automatic Channel Install(ACI)
          • Auto Program Naming
          • Autostore
          • Cloning of TV settings via USB
          • Installation menu locking
          • Security menu access
          Ease of Use
          • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
          • On Screen Display
          • Program List
          • Side Control
          • 1 channel list analog/digital
          Comfort
          • Hotel Guest features
          • Welcome Page (.png)
          • Switch on channel
          • Volume limitation
          • Sleep timer
          Prison mode
          Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
          Teletext
          1000 page Smart Text
          Electronic Program Guide
          • 8 day Electronic Program Guide
          • Now + Next EPG
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • 4:3
          • 14:9
          • 14:9 zoom
          • 16:9
          • Automatic
          • Subtitle
          • Cinema
          Remote control
          22AV1407A/12
          Firmware upgradeable
          Firmware upgradeable via USB

        • Healthcare

          Control
          Multi remote control (4x)
          Convenience
          Headphone out

        • Multimedia Applications

          Multimedia connections
          USB
          Video Playback Formats
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • WMV9/VC1
          Music Playback Formats
          • MP3
          • M4A
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • PNG

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
          Energy Label Class
          A
          Ambient temperature
          5 °C to 35 °C
          Power Saving Features
          • Eco mode
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          Annual energy consumption
          48  kW·h
          Eu Energy Label power
          33  W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3W

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          640  mm
          Set Height
          394  mm
          Set Depth
          38/65  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          640  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          427  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          185  mm
          VESA wall mount compatible
          100 x 100 mm
          Product weight
          5.1  kg

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Table top stand
          • Warranty Leaflet
          • Legal and safety brochure
          Optional accessories
          Set up remote 22AV8573/00

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Power cord
        • Tabletop tilt stand
        • Warranty leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations