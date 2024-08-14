Search terms

    Philips Public LED 5000
      -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions LED Display

      28HDL5000PP/00

      Philips Public LED 5000

      Empower uniquely crafted Public LED displays that redefine audience engagement. Deliver your immersive visual experiences with seamless connectivity, various sizing, and customizable curvature, allowing to design a breathtaking display.

      Signage Solutions LED Display

      Signage Solutions
      Signage Solutions

      LED Display

      Philips Public LED 5000

      Elevate your visual journey

      • 28''
      • Direct View LED

      Ensures crystal clear content and great colour accuracy.

      Ensures crystal clear content and great colour accuracy. Achieves smooth, judder-free images with a high refresh rate.

      Brightness uniformity exceeding 97%.

      Revel in consistent brilliance with brightness uniformity exceeding 97%.

      Elevate your visual experience.

      Elevate your visual experience with a wide colour gamut for lifelike images.

      Contrast excellence

      Witness exceptional clarity with a contrast ratio of >=3000:1.

      Lower power consumption

      Developing technology for your sustainable business future through built-in power saving features.

      Lightweight wall mountable or hoisted installation

      As well as an optional range of connections and brackets for wall mounting, Philips Public LED 5000 Series also supports fixed hoisting installations.

      Front-access maintenance

      Internal electronics are easy to access and replace for service and maintenance. The modules in the cabinet can be easily and safely removed with the dedicated removal tool.

      Create bezel-free video walls

      Simply connect multiple LED display cabinets to create the resolution you want-whether its 4K, 8K, or even higher. Compared to LCD screens, LED displays boast higher refresh rates that enable smoother images. Whatever the application, you'll thrill your abidance with crystal-clear picture quality.

      Built in cable management

      Philips Public LED 5000 Series displays come with built-in cable management, keeping power and data cables tidy. Meanwhile cabinets are daisy chained for both power and data – using PPDS’ unique board-to-board module and cabinet connection design – minimizing clutter and speeding up installations.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        1:1
        Brightness uniformity
        >=97%
        Calibration(brightness/color)
        Supported
        Color temperature adjust range
        4000~9500 K (by software)
        Color temperature default
        6500±500 K
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        >=3000:1
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        150  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        150  degree
        Picture enhancement
        Wide color gamut display
        Placement
        Landscape
        Frame frequency (Hz)
        50 & 60
        Refresh rate(Hz)
        Up to 3840 Hz
        Three specific modules pixel pitch
        1,9mm, 2,5mm and 3,9mm

      • Convenience

        Ease of installation
        • Guide pins
        • Light weight
        • Locking mechanism for cabinet
        Power loop through
        - for 230V environments: 8 cabinets or less - for 110V environments: 4 cabinets or less
        Signal control loop through
        RJ45

      • Power

        Input voltage
        AC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        -20~45  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20~50  °C
        LED Lifetime
        TBD
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        10~80%
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        10~85%

      • Cabinet

        Cabinet area (m2)
        0.25
        Cabinet size (mm)
        500x500x40
        Data connector
        RJ45
        Power connector
        In/Out (C14/C13)
        Receving card brand
        Novastar
        Weight (KG)
        6.3
        Cabinet diagonal (inch)
        27.84
        Cabinet construction
        Die cast aluminum

      • Accessories

        LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
        1 pcs
        QSG
        1 pcs

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        2 years
        Regulatory approvals
        • RoHS
        • EAC
        • EN61000-3-2
        • EN61000-3-3
        • IEC/UL60950
        • IEC/UL62368
        • IEC62471
        • EN55032
        • EN55035
        • FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A

      • Specific module 14HDL5019PM/00

        Pixel pitch
        1.9mm
        Brightness after calibration
        ≤500nit
        Brightness before calibration
        550nit
        Max. power cons. AC (W/m²)
        340 W
        Max. power cons. BC (W/m²)
        388 W
        Consumption (Typical W/m²)
        120 W
        Cabinet pixels (Dot)
        65,536
        Module resolution (W x H)
        128 x 128
        Cabinet resolution (W x H)
        256 x 256

      • Specific module 14HDL5025PM/00

        Pixel pitch
        2.5mm
        Brightness after calibration
        ≤ 500nit
        Brightness before calibration
        550nit
        Max. power cons. AC (W/m²)
        300 W
        Max. power cons. BC (W/m²)
        340 W
        Consumption (Typical W/m²)
        100 W
        Cabinet pixels (Dot)
        10.000
        Module resolution (W x H)
        100 x 100
        Cabinet resolution (W x H)
        200 x 200

      • Specific module 14HDL5039PM/00

        Pixel pitch
        3.9mm
        Brightness after calibration
        ≤ 500nit
        Brightness before calibration
        550nit
        Max. power cons. AC (W/m²)
        300W
        Max. power cons. BC (W/m²)
        340W
        Consumption (Typical W/m²)
        100W
        Cabinet pixels (Dot)
        16,384
        Module resolution (W x H)
        64 x 64
        Cabinet resolution (W x H)
        128 x 128

