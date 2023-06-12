Pro color standards 100% sRGB, 100% REC 709, 98% DCI-P3

This monitor is equipped to make the colors on your screen accurately represented. With new spaces especially suited for Apple products like Display P-3 and others that provide a D50 white point like DCI-P3(D50) and Adobe RGB (D50), this product is designed to make colors come to life on screen in the exact way that you want them. Other color spaces to explore include DCI-P3, sRGB, AdobeRGB, Rec.2020, and Rec.709.