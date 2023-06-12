Search terms

    4K UHD monitor

    27E2F7901/27
    Color in its Finest Form
      Color in its Finest Form

      Offered in several hues, this 27-inch monitor is not only meant to shine as a centerpiece for your home, but also has USB-C connectivity, and HDR 400 certification.

        Color in its Finest Form

        • 7000 series
        • 27" (68.5 cm)
        • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
        UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

        UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

        These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

        IPS Black: For detailed color expression with 4K clarity

        IPS Black: For detailed color expression with 4K clarity

        A newly developed technology, IPS Black offers the same 178/178-degree viewing angles but with an improved color contrast ratio that is essential for a multi-monitor setup. In addition, it is well suited for professions that demand color accuracy by expressing deeper blacks and better color in 4K clarity; thereby making colors more vivid.

        DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike and outstanding visuals

        DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike and outstanding visuals

        VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 delivers a significant step-up from normal SDR displays. Unlike, other 'HDR compatible' screens, true DisplayHDR 400 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colors. With global dimming and peak brightness up-to 400 nits, images come to life with notable highlights while featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.

        1.07 billion colors for stunning color and finest gradations

        1.07 billion colors for stunning color and finest gradations

        This display delivers outstanding color depth with 1.07 billion colors, and the finest gradation, for re-creating smooth, precise, and vivid image. Enjoy accurate and true-to-life visuals whether gaming, watching videos, or working on color critical work with graphics applications.

        Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

        Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

        This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high resolution video and transfer data at a super-speed, while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time.

        Built-in KVM switch to easily switch between sources

        Built-in KVM switch to easily switch between sources

        With MultiClient Integrated KVM switch, you can control two separate PCs with one monitor-keyboard-mouse set up. A convenient button allows you to quickly switch between sources. Handy with set-ups that require dual PC computing power or sharing one large monitor to show two different PCs.

        MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

        MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

        With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

        DisplayPort-out for connecting additional displays

        DisplayPort-out for connecting additional displays

        With DisplayPort-out you can connect multiple high resolution displays with just one cable from your first display to the PC. The ability to daisy chain multiple displays enables you to create a clean desktop without the hassle of too many wires all over.

        SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

        SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

        The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

        Pro color standards 100% sRGB, 100% REC 709, 98% DCI-P3

        This monitor is equipped to make the colors on your screen accurately represented. With new spaces especially suited for Apple products like Display P-3 and others that provide a D50 white point like DCI-P3(D50) and Adobe RGB (D50), this product is designed to make colors come to life on screen in the exact way that you want them. Other color spaces to explore include DCI-P3, sRGB, AdobeRGB, Rec.2020, and Rec.709.

        Low Blue Light: for a comfortable viewing experience

        This feature helps reduce eye strain and adverse symptoms that are often cause by long exposure to blue light. In this monitor's panel, the ratio of light emitted is reduced by nearly 50 percent: from 400-500nm to 415-455nm.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          LCD panel type
          IPS technology
          Panel Size
          27 inch / 68.5 cm
          Display Screen Coating
          Anti-glare, 3H, Haze 25%
          Effective viewing area
          608.8 (H) x 349.4 (V)
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Maximum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
          Pixel Density
          163.18 PPI
          Response time (typical)
          4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
          Low Input Lag
          Yes
          Brightness
          400  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          2000:1
          SmartContrast
          80,000,000:1
          Pixel pitch
          0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
          Viewing angle
          • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
          • @ C/R > 10
          Picture enhancement
          SmartImage
          Display colors
          1.07B (8 bit + A-FRC)
          Color gamut (min.)
          DCI-P3 98%*
          HDR
          DisplayHDR 400 certified
          Flicker-free
          Yes
          SmartUniformity
          97 ~ 102%
          Delta E
          < 2
          LowBlue Mode
          Yes
          EasyRead
          Yes
          sRGB
          Yes
          Adaptive sync
          Yes
          Color gamut (typical)
          sRGB 100%, REC 709: 100%, DCI-P3: 98%, NTSC 110.5%, Adobe RGB 108.6%
          Scanning Frequency
          30 - 140 kHz (H) / 23 - 75 Hz (V)

        • Connectivity

          Signal Input
          HDMI 2.0 x 1, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, USB-C x 1 (upstream, DP Alt mode, Data, Power Delivery up to 96W)
          Signal Output
          DisplayPort out x 1
          HDCP
          HDCP 1.4 (HDMI / DisplayPort / USB-C), HDCP 2.2 (HDMI / DisplayPort / USB-C)
          USB Hub
          USB 3.2, Gen 2 / 10 Gbps, USB-C upstream x 1 (Data), USB-A downstream x 4 (with 1 for fast charge B.C 1.2), USB-C downstream x 1 (Data, PD 15W)
          Sync Input
          Separate Sync
          Audio (In/Out)
          Audio out

        • Power Delivery

          Version
          USB PD version 3.0
          Max power delivery
          USB-C up to 96W (5V/3A, 7V/3A, 9V/3A, 10V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/4.8A)

        • Convenience

          KVM
          Yes, USB-C (Upstream, Data)
          MultiView
          • PIP/PBP mode
          • 2x devices
          User convenience
          • Power On/Off
          • Menu
          • Input
          • Color Space
          • SmartImage
          OSD Languages
          • Brazil Portuguese
          • Czech
          • Dutch
          • English
          • Finnish
          • French
          • German
          • Greek
          • Hungarian
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Korean
          • Polish
          • Portuguese
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Spanish
          • Swedish
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Turkish
          • Ukrainian
          Other convenience
          • Kensington lock
          • VESA mount (100x100mm)
          Plug & Play Compatibility
          • DDC/CI
          • Mac OS X
          • sRGB
          • Windows 11 / 10 / 8.1 / 8

        • Stand

          Height adjustment
          130  mm
          Pivot
          + 90 degree
          Swivel
          -/+ 45  degree
          Tilt
          -5/20  degree

        • Power

          On mode
          26.6 W (typ.)
          Standby mode
          0.5 W (typ.)
          Off mode
          0.3 W (typ.)
          Power LED indicator
          • Operation - White
          • Standby mode- White (blinking)
          Power supply
          • External
          • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product with stand(max height)
          614 x 568 x 200  mm
          Product with stand(max height)
          24.1 x 22.3 x 7.8  inch
          Product without stand (mm)
          614 x 355 x 38  mm
          Product without stand in inch
          24.1 x 13.9 x 1.4  inch
          Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
          780 x 420 x 161  mm
          Packaging in inch (WxHxD)
          30.7 x 16.5 x 6.3  inch

        • Weight

          Product with stand (kg)
          5.38  kg
          Product with stand (lb)
          11.83  lb
          Product without stand (kg)
          4.05  kg
          Product without stand (lb)
          8.91  lb
          Product with packaging (kg)
          8.73  kg
          Product with packaging (lb)
          19.20  lb

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 to 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 to 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20%-80  %
          Altitude
          Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
          MTBF
          50,000 (Excluding backlight)  hour(s)

        • Sustainability

          Environmental and energy
          RoHS
          Recyclable packaging material
          100  %
          Specific Substances
          • Mercury free
          • PVC / BFR free housing

        • Compliance and standards

          Regulatory Approvals
          • CCC
          • CB
          • CE Mark
          • FCC Class B
          • ICES-003
          • cETLus
          • CECP
          • CEL

        • Cabinet

          Color
          Silver
          Finish
          Fine Textured

        • What's in the box?

          Monitor with stand
          Yes
          Cables
          HDMI cable, DisplayPort cable, USB-C to USB-A/C Y cable, USB-C to A cable, Power cable
          User Documentation
          Yes
          Accessory
          VESA bracketv

            • For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
            • For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
            • The monitor may look different from feature images.
            • DCI-P3, sRGB and REC 709 Coverage based on CIE 1976
            • NTSC and Adobe RGB Area based on CIE 1976

